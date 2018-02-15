Sheriff’s office gets grant to improve domestic violence response

By Michael Cooper and Allyson Brown

Spingfield News-Sun

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is one of six organizations to receive a $675,000 grant as part of a national initiative to strengthen law enforcement’s response to sexual and domestic violence.

The grant will provide the sheriff’s office with resources, support, training and technical assistance to build capacity “and raise awareness of the existence and impact of gender bias on responses to domestic and sexual violence,” according to a news release.

The Clark County sheriff’s office will work with several national agencies, including the chiefs association, U.S. Department of Justice, the Office for Victims of Crime and the National Crime Victim Law Institute “to identify aspects of agency culture that may create or sustain biases, develop sustainable strategies to address and eliminate the impact of bias on the response to and investigation of sexual and domestic violence, and implement trauma-informed, victim-centered procedures agency-wide,” the release says.

