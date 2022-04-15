Spokane City Council commits $6 million to public safety
The spending will go to 35 new police vehicles and additional support of more police vehicles later in 2022
By Lisa Gardner
Spokane City Council Communications
SPOKANE, Wash. — During a March 28 City Council Legislative Session, Council adopted 7-0 a resolution committing a substantial investment of at least $6,271,869 in 2022 into City of Spokane public safety vehicles. This investment includes four new fire pumper trucks totaling $3.9 million and thirty-five new police vehicles and additional support at the cost of $2,564,000 with the option of further consideration of more police vehicles later in 2022.
Council approved a 2022 budget that increased Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) year-over-year funding by approximately 6%. In addition to SPD’s budget increase, last December Council approved a special budget ordinance to increase 2021 expenditure appropriation levels for the Fire/EMS Fund by $3.5 million to cover unexpected uniform overtime, and management needs just days before approving the City’s 2022 budget.
“City Council collaborated with the Administration to recover from the COVID-19 funding crisis and return to Council’s previous annual investments into public safety vehicles,” says Council President Breean Beggs. “Additionally, creating a more sustainable fleet that lasts longer will cost less, and is more effective in protecting community members.”
