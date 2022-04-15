Spokane City Council commits $6 million to public safety

By Lisa Gardner

Spokane City Council Communications

SPOKANE, Wash. — During a March 28 City Council Legislative Session, Council adopted 7-0 a resolution committing a substantial investment of at least $6,271,869 in 2022 into City of Spokane public safety vehicles. This investment includes four new fire pumper trucks totaling $3.9 million and thirty-five new police vehicles and additional support at the cost of $2,564,000 with the option of further consideration of more police vehicles later in 2022.

Council approved a 2022 budget that increased Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) year-over-year funding by approximately 6%. In addition to SPD’s budget increase, last December Council approved a special budget ordinance to increase 2021 expenditure appropriation levels for the Fire/EMS Fund by $3.5 million to cover unexpected uniform overtime, and management needs just days before approving the City’s 2022 budget.

“City Council collaborated with the Administration to recover from the COVID-19 funding crisis and return to Council’s previous annual investments into public safety vehicles,” says Council President Breean Beggs. “Additionally, creating a more sustainable fleet that lasts longer will cost less, and is more effective in protecting community members.”

