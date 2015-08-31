State grant awards Calif. police over $500K

By Ryan McCarthy

Daily Republic

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A $566,925 state grant awarded to the Fairfield Police Department to fund efforts that include a sexual assault counselor to assist survivors of sexual assault goes before the City Council for acceptance at its meeting Tuesday.

Fairfield will receive $188,975 yearly over the next three fiscal years in the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Sexual Assault Specialized Program Units grant.

Funding will enhance training for patrol officers, medics, emergency room staff and others, a city staff report said. The Police Department will also provide quarterly sexual assault response training to local medical staff, colleges, firefighters and high schools, according to the grant application.

