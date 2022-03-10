Tallahassee PD to target gangs with grant from the Fla. Dept. of Law Enforcement

By Gina Jordan

WFSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is getting a grant worth more than $120,000. The Tallahassee City Commission voted Wednesday night to accept the funding from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Project Safe Neighborhood Grant will be used to create a gang task force. It will also pay for additional training in conflict resolution and preventing drugs and gang activity in public schools.

“Enhancing community safety will always be our number one priority and main focus,” Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. “Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, we will be able to improve information sharing across multiple agencies and coordinate a more comprehensive approach to reducing violent crime in the community, while also providing more training and equipment for our officers.”

