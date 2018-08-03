Texas city seeking grant to equip officers with body cams

By Peter Rothermel

KVIA-TV

EL PASO, Texas — A $110,000 grant from Andeavor Corporation, THE Cardwell Foundation and the El Paso Community Foundation would allow the City of El Paso to buy body cameras for the El Paso Police Department.

The grant will fund body cameras for the EPPD Crisis Intervention Team Unit and the DWI unit, according to a news release by the grant donors. It will buy between 30 and 35 cameras for both units, City Representative Henry Rivera told ABC-7.

ABC-7 spoke with Ron Martin, President of the El Paso Police Association. Martin said he is not against the body cameras, but does have some concerns. “They will give you the cameras at a cheap rate, but the actual cost is in the storage of the data that the cameras are recording,” Martin said.

Read Full Story: Grant would allow EPPD to buy body cameras for officers