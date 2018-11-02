Texas LE training center gets $8.7M grant to provide active shooter training

By Claire Z. Cardona

The Dallas Morning News

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A Texas law enforcement training center has gotten a federal boost to help provide thousands of first responders with active-shooter training.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services presented the $8.7-million grant Thursday in Grapevine to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training center, or ALERRT, at its annual conference.

The grant will enable ALERRT to provide training based on different scenarios to 15,000 first responders, the center said. The 2018 grant is an increase from last year’s COPS funding that provided training for 9,000.

“The funding announced here today comes at a critical time for our country,” COPS director Phil Keith said in a written statement. “As the demands placed on our nation’s first responders continue to grow with these violent mass casualty incidents, I believe it is our responsibility to make sure they have the tools, resources and training to properly respond to these attacks.”

The center is also working with COPS to develop an online training program to help civilians prepare for a possible attack.

ALERRT, which is based at Texas State University, has trained more than 130,000 first responders since it was created in 2002.

During the four-day conference at the Gaylord Texan, attendees were scheduled to hear from a number of speakers including the mother of a first-grader who survived the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and first responders who worked the mass shootings in Las Vegas in 2017, and Santa Fe High School earlier this year.

In August, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that ALERRT had received $575,000 of a $5.7 million grant for local and state organizations in the aftermath of the Santa Fe shooting.