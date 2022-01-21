Texas PD awarded grant for new K-9 officer

By Donnie Tuggle

KBTX

CALDWELL, Texas — The Caldwell Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in the Brazos Valley awarded a grant for a new K-9 officer.

The nonprofit K9s4COPS awarded the department one single-purpose narcotics trained K-9. Once the city of Caldwell completes the grant agreement, the K-9′s handler will travel to Houston for three weeks of hands-on training.

To date, K9s 4 COPS has donated 250 K-9s to departments across the country and globally.

