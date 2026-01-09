Webinar: A practical guide to law enforcement grants

Date: Thursday, February 12

Grant funding has become an essential resource for law enforcement agencies working to equip officers and keep pace with evolving operational and safety demands. While funding opportunities exist at the federal, state and private levels, identifying the right programs – and understanding how to compete for them – can be a challenge. This webinar will help you move beyond uncertainty and take a more strategic approach to securing grants that support officer safety and operational readiness.

We’ll provide a clear, practical overview of how law enforcement grant programs work, from finding relevant opportunities to submitting well-supported applications. We’ll focus on grants agencies you can apply to directly and break down what reviewers look for when evaluating equipment requests. The discussion will highlight proven strategies for defining operational need, building strong project narratives and justifying budgets for critical officer safety equipment, including protective helmets.

Today’s officers encounter a broad range of risks, from tactical operations and crowd management to disaster response and rescue missions. In these environments, protective helmets play a critical role in reducing injury risk while preserving mobility and situational awareness. Team Wendy helmets, including the Team Wendy RIFLETECH, address ballistic and blunt impact threats while integrating with communications and other operational gear, making them well suited for grant-funded safety initiatives.

Where to look for grant opportunities, how to evaluate program fit and what a typical grant timeline looks like – from notice of funding to award.



how to evaluate program fit and what a typical grant timeline looks like – from notice of funding to award. Key elements of a competitive grant application, including defining operational need, building a clear project narrative and justifying equipment budgets for officer safety solutions.



including defining operational need, building a clear project narrative and justifying equipment budgets for officer safety solutions. Common requirements, stakeholder considerations and registrations that agencies often overlook when preparing and submitting grant applications.

Join this webinar to gain practical insight into law enforcement grants and learn how to position critical safety equipment purchases for funding success.

Daron Shank is the Team Wendy Product Category Director. He holds a degree in business from Ohio University and has 20+ years of industry experience in sales and product category roles. He was selected for the Professional Development Program (PDP) with mentorship from the CEO and has supported and led cross-functional teams for 10+ new product launches. He is a noted sales leader that has led regions and teams for optimal sales growth.

Samantha L. Dorm is a senior grant consultant for Lexipol, serving FireGrantsHelp.com, EMSGrantsHelp.com and PoliceGrantsHelp.com. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.

Michael Vertucci is Manager of Customer Success with Lexipol, a role he’s held for over 3 years. His team of customer success managers are directly responsible for fulling the services that are included in the Grant Assistance Program. Michael and his team were directly responsible for assisting the public safety community in obtaining over $89 million in grant funding in 2023 alone. Since the beginning of the grant assistance program, Lexipol’s grants team has assisted public safety agencies in obtaining over $400 million in grants funding.

