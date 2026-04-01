Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, is a Cleveland-based company committed to protecting those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997 to honor Wendy Moore who tragically passed away from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) following a ski accident, our mission is to protect those who protect us.
We design and deliver mission-ready head protection for those who operate in the most demanding environments. From defense and law enforcement to search and rescue, outdoor exploration, and tactical recreation, our gear is built to perform when it matters most. Because when lives are on the line, compromise isn’t an option.
At the heart of every mission is a person—someone who steps forward when others step back. Whether it’s a firefighter navigating a collapsed structure, a law enforcement officer responding to a call, a soldier on deployment, or an adventurer exploring the unknown, our purpose is the same: to bring them home safe.
We design and deliver mission-ready head protection for those who operate in the most demanding environments. From defense and law enforcement to search and rescue, outdoor exploration, and tactical recreation, our gear is built to perform when it matters most. Because when lives are on the line, compromise isn’t an option.
At the heart of every mission is a person—someone who steps forward when others step back. Whether it’s a firefighter navigating a collapsed structure, a law enforcement officer responding to a call, a soldier on deployment, or an adventurer exploring the unknown, our purpose is the same: to bring them home safe.
Address: 17000 Saint Clair Ave, Building #1
Zip Code: 44110
Location: CLEVELAND
Main Phone Number: 216.738.2518