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Team Wendy

Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, is a Cleveland-based company committed to protecting those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997 to honor Wendy Moore who tragically passed away from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) following a ski accident, our mission is to protect those who protect us.

We design and deliver mission-ready head protection for those who operate in the most demanding environments. From defense and law enforcement to search and rescue, outdoor exploration, and tactical recreation, our gear is built to perform when it matters most. Because when lives are on the line, compromise isn’t an option.

At the heart of every mission is a person—someone who steps forward when others step back. Whether it’s a firefighter navigating a collapsed structure, a law enforcement officer responding to a call, a soldier on deployment, or an adventurer exploring the unknown, our purpose is the same: to bring them home safe.
Address: 17000 Saint Clair Ave, Building #1
Zip Code: 44110
Location: CLEVELAND
Main Phone Number: 216.738.2518
Helmets Duty Gear Personal Protective Equipment - PPE* Riot Gear Search & Rescue Tactical Products Specialized Operations Personal Protective Equipment
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Team Wendy® EXFIL®BALLISTIC LINE
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Team Wendy® EPIC™ BALLISTIC LINE
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Team Wendy® RIFLETECH™
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
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Team Wendy® EXFIL® BALLISTIC LINE
Request Grant Assistance
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Team Wendy® EPIC™ BALLISTIC LINE
Request Grant Assistance
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Team Wendy® RIFLETECH™
Request Grant Assistance
ARTICLES
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Helmets
From need to award: Navigating law enforcement grant programs (guide)
April 01, 2026 02:45 PM
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On-demand webinar: A practical guide to law enforcement grants
January 09, 2026 02:42 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM
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Helmets
Dry land, wet work, same DNA: New EXFIL Rescuer helmets from Team Wendy are born from the field, built for SAR
November 12, 2025 05:51 PM
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Helmets
On a mission to measure what matters, Team Wendy shares new DREW data
November 12, 2025 05:30 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Riot Gear
How to buy riot response gear (eBook)
June 25, 2024 10:20 AM
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Duty Gear
How to buy duty gear (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:02 PM
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Duty Gear
Complete guide: How to buy police gear
April 16, 2024 04:08 PM
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Tactical Products
Complete guide: How to buy tactical products
April 12, 2024 11:01 AM