Leadership development series: Mastering delegation to empower your team

This article is part of an ongoing series on leadership development for new law enforcement leaders. Each article addresses a specific area of leadership competency offering learning points, strategies and tips. Click here to access the entire Leadership Development Series.

“No person will make a great business who wants to do it all themself or get all the credit.” — Andrew Carnegie

Delegating is the process of entrusting tasks or responsibilities to others while providing the authority and support they need to achieve desired outcomes. [1] Effective leaders understand that delegation is essential for focusing on strategic priorities and maximizing their impact.

Your ability to delegate and develop team members is a key measure of your leadership effectiveness. By empowering others to succeed, you not only enhance their growth but also increase your value to the team and organization. Despite its benefits, many leaders struggle with delegation for various reasons.

| RELATED: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

Why leaders avoid delegating

There are several reasons why leaders may resist delegation:



Having little or no experience delegating . If you are a new leader or have been in positions where you haven’t had to delegate, you may feel awkward asking others to do something you think you are supposed to do.

. If you are a new leader or have been in positions where you haven’t had to delegate, you may feel awkward asking others to do something you think you are supposed to do. Fearing the loss of control over the task . Sometimes you may feel you are the only person who can get the job done right.

. Sometimes you may feel you are the only person who can get the job done right. Feeling a time pressure to complete the job . You may own the responsibility to meet deadlines. You may believe that taking time to explain the task to others and to train them how to complete it will take time away from you doing it yourself.

. You may own the responsibility to meet deadlines. You may believe that taking time to explain the task to others and to train them how to complete it will take time away from you doing it yourself. Lacking trust in team members . If you have always done everything yourself and not delegated, team members will expect you to continue and may lose motivation and interest in the group’s mission. Since trust must be earned, you may not be giving others the chance to earn yours.

. If you have always done everything yourself and not delegated, team members will expect you to continue and may lose motivation and interest in the group’s mission. Since trust must be earned, you may not be giving others the chance to earn yours. Worrying that others might outperform you . If you delegate a task to someone who might do it better than you can, that’s why you should delegate it.

. If you delegate a task to someone who might do it better than you can, that’s why you should delegate it. Fearing failure. You need to regard delegating as a chance for others to grow and become entrepreneurs in reaching their goals. Mistakes and failures are part of the learning process. Focus more on the outcome than the process.

Guidelines for effective delegation

Here are some guidelines for delegating. Experience will sharpen your ability and your comfort in doing so.



Know yourself as a leader . Reflect on your past delegation experiences: Have you successfully delegated tasks to others? Do you value teamwork and actively share information with your team? Are you committed to developing others by giving them the flexibility to contribute to team goals? Can you balance the importance of the process with the value of achieving the desired outcomes?

. Reflect on your past delegation experiences: Have you successfully delegated tasks to others? Do you value teamwork and actively share information with your team? Are you committed to developing others by giving them the flexibility to contribute to team goals? Can you balance the importance of the process with the value of achieving the desired outcomes? Know your team members . A sure way to develop trust in your team members is to get to know each one and their strengths and weaknesses. Assign them tasks that showcase their skills and abilities. You might even create a list of tasks that need to be accomplished and encourage them to volunteer for those they want to try. Ask them about their understanding of the task and what they might need to be successful. Define each team member’s role clearly. If you are new to a team, or if you have new team members, you may want to delegate smaller tasks until you have determined the members’ trustworthiness.

. A sure way to develop trust in your team members is to get to know each one and their strengths and weaknesses. Assign them tasks that showcase their skills and abilities. You might even create a list of tasks that need to be accomplished and encourage them to volunteer for those they want to try. Ask them about their understanding of the task and what they might need to be successful. Define each team member’s role clearly. If you are new to a team, or if you have new team members, you may want to delegate smaller tasks until you have determined the members’ trustworthiness. Explain the task clearly. Explain what the team must accomplish and what the finished product should look like. Let them know the due date and how it is to be delivered. Share any knowledge you believe will help them. Tell them the purpose of the task. Remember, information is power. Help them to develop their own skills and potential for leadership.

Explain what the team must accomplish and what the finished product should look like. Let them know the due date and how it is to be delivered. Share any knowledge you believe will help them. Tell them the purpose of the task. Remember, information is power. Help them to develop their own skills and potential for leadership. Provide any resources or training in advance. Offer your team members any tools, equipment, supplies, programs, or training necessary for the task. If necessary, arrange for a workplace that team members can identify as theirs for the duration of the project. Allow your team members to have flexibility in the hours they contribute, particularly if this task is only a part of their overall role in the organization. Determine whether the team will benefit by including senior mentors and outside coaches.

Offer your team members any tools, equipment, supplies, programs, or training necessary for the task. If necessary, arrange for a workplace that team members can identify as theirs for the duration of the project. Allow your team members to have flexibility in the hours they contribute, particularly if this task is only a part of their overall role in the organization. Determine whether the team will benefit by including senior mentors and outside coaches. Offer support throughout the process. Give feedback and answer questions. Avoid micromanaging. You want decentralized command [3] of your tasks, allowing team members to accept ownership of their contributions. This will demonstrate your trust in each team member. Encourage collaboration among members. Jump in when necessary. Schedule meetings if necessary. At this point, you may wish to focus more on the results of the assignment rather than the process.

Give feedback and answer questions. Avoid micromanaging. You want decentralized command [3] of your tasks, allowing team members to accept ownership of their contributions. This will demonstrate your trust in each team member. Encourage collaboration among members. Jump in when necessary. Schedule meetings if necessary. At this point, you may wish to focus more on the results of the assignment rather than the process. Discuss the outcome. Once you have determined the project is completed, you must debrief the team. You should share the outcome of the project; praise the team for its accomplishments; and ask for their feedback on what they learned, what went well, what could have gone better, and how they feel about the process. If you need to provide any constructive feedback for individual members, you should do that in a one-to-one meeting and treat it as a learning experience. You may wish to reward your team members.

Delegation in action: Practical examples for police leaders

Effective delegation is not just about offloading tasks; it’s about empowering team members, fostering leadership and aligning efforts with organizational goals. Here are two examples of how delegation can be applied in law enforcement scenarios:

1. Community policing initiatives



Delegation example: Assign an officer to organize and lead community outreach meetings while another officer develops crime prevention strategies tailored to specific neighborhoods.

Assign an officer to organize and lead community outreach meetings while another officer develops crime prevention strategies tailored to specific neighborhoods. Goal: Build trust and collaboration with the community while allowing the leader to focus on strategic oversight and broader objectives.

By delegating these responsibilities, leaders enable officers to engage directly with the community, fostering meaningful relationships and actionable solutions. This not only enhances community safety but also develops the officers’ leadership and project management skills.

2. Training programs



Delegation example: Task a training officer with creating a curriculum focused on de-escalation techniques or new technology implementation. Assign a supervisor to oversee the delivery and evaluation of the training program.

Task a training officer with creating a curriculum focused on de-escalation techniques or new technology implementation. Assign a supervisor to oversee the delivery and evaluation of the training program. Goal: Equip the team with essential skills and knowledge while fostering leadership and innovation within the training officer’s role.

This approach ensures that team members are prepared for the evolving demands of law enforcement while creating opportunities for professional growth and accountability in specialized areas. Leaders can then focus on assessing the program’s impact and ensuring alignment with the department’s strategic goals.

By delegating thoughtfully in these ways, leaders can drive operational success while cultivating a more capable and engaged team.

Delegate to elevate your leadership

As a leader, you play a critical role in the success or failure of your team and their achievements. Effective leadership requires identifying which tasks to handle personally and which to delegate. Delegating tasks involves trusting your team and empowering them to take ownership. Over time, your experience will guide you in selecting the right individuals for each responsibility, ensuring the best outcomes.

Leadership is about guiding and supporting your team, allowing them to focus on execution while you provide strategic direction. Your primary goal is to help your team grow, achieve objectives and align with the organization’s vision. Delegation not only creates opportunities for team development but also fosters accountability and collaboration.

Remember, the strength of your team lies in its members. By mastering delegation, you empower others, achieve greater success and establish yourself as an effective leader.



References

1. Turregano C. (2013.) Delegating effectively: A leader’s guide to getting things done. Greensboro, NC: Center for Creative Leadership.

2. Martin K. (2018.) Clarity first: How smart leaders and organizations achieve outstanding performance. New York: McGraw-Hill.

3. Willink J, Babin L. (2018.) The dichotomy of leadership: Balancing the challenges of extreme ownership to lead and win. New York: St. Martin’s Press.

WATCH: Discover how leaders can foster an environment that embraces innovative ideas from officers at all levels.