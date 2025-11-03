6 things chiefs should stop saying

By Nate Grimm

Every cop understands how much word choice matters. We know how trading “shall” for “may” changes things. But too often, we forget how the words leaders use — in meetings, interviews, or emails — shape behavior, morale and public opinion.

Here are six common phrases chiefs and command staff use that send the wrong message to both their people and their communities.

1. Law enforcement vs. policing

When you use “law enforcement” as the blanket term for your agency’s work, you minimize what officers, deputies, and troopers actually do every day. It would be ridiculous to call doctors “prescription writers.” They do that, but they do a lot of other things too.

Enforcing laws is an important part of policing, but it’s not the only part. It’s also the part that almost always makes someone’s day worse. When you boil your entire profession down to “law enforcement,” you shouldn’t be surprised that many people misunderstand your mission — or dislike what they think you represent.

Instead of “law enforcement,” try saying “policing.” That small shift tells your people and the public that your focus is on service, safety, and connection — not just control.

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2. Your people are more than bodies

It’s common to hear a chief or captain talk about how many “bodies” they need for a detail. But that kind of language removes humanity from your team. Say it enough, and it starts to shape how you see your own people — as numbers, not individuals.

Once that happens, morale dips, and trust follows. People need to be led, not managed like cogs in a machine.

Instead of “We need two more bodies on Tuesday,” try, “We’re short for this detail — can anyone spare a couple officers?” It’s a small change, but it keeps the focus where it belongs: on people, not placeholders.

3. Stop calling it a recruitment crisis

We’ve been talking about the “recruitment crisis” in policing for over a decade. And we’ve done it very publicly. Chiefs regularly tell reporters they don’t know why anyone would want to be a cop these days.

But when the person at the top keeps repeating the word “crisis,” it reinforces the perception that policing is broken — and that message repels the very people you’re trying to attract.

You’re giving the same information either way, but the tone matters.

Instead of “We haven’t hit our hiring targets in years and the department is short 30 officers,” try, “We’re looking to hire 30 new officers in the next year.” That’s not spin — it’s leadership. You’re presenting an opportunity, not despair.

4. Stop saying “just”

We’ve all heard it: “I’m just a street cop,” or “She’s just a deputy.” Maybe you’ve said it yourself. Stop it.

Patrol is the backbone of policing and the public face of your agency. When leaders downplay patrol work, they devalue the people who carry the heaviest load.

When someone calls 911 after a crash, it’s not a colonel who shows up — it’s a trooper. At 3 a.m., when a burglary is in progress, it’s a deputy, not a commander, out in the cold. The first person a victim speaks to on the worst day of their life is an officer, not a detective.

Adding “just” minimizes essential work and the people who do it. Patrol isn’t “just” anything — it’s everything.

5. There is no “legal limit”

I’ve never seen a law that permits people to drive up to a particular blood alcohol concentration (BAC), but that’s exactly what we imply when we call it a “legal limit.” It focuses attention on a number instead of the real issue — impairment.

When chiefs and PIOs use that term in statements or press briefings, they unintentionally normalize dangerous behavior.

Go back and read your DUI statute. It probably prohibits driving when a person is too impaired to drive safely or when their BAC exceeds a certain threshold. And that threshold is likely above the point where people start to become impaired.

Instead of “This person’s BAC was above the legal limit,” try, “This person was too impaired to drive safely.” If you absolutely must mention a number, say, “This person’s BAC was above the illegal limit.”

Precision in language reflects precision in thinking — and that builds credibility.

6. Most crashes aren’t accidents

If everyone drove the way they were supposed to, crash reconstructionists would be out of work. Crashes happen because of choices — speeding, distraction, impairment, carelessness. The word “accident” implies that nothing could have been done to prevent it.

When leaders use that word, they unintentionally minimize accountability. It also softens the reality of how violent these incidents are.

Instead of “We’re investigating an accident with a fatality,” try, “We’re investigating a crash that killed one person.” It’s not semantics. It’s honesty — and it models accountability.

The big picture

The words you use as a chief set the tone for everyone who wears your patch. Officers repeat what they hear at the top. Communities interpret your language as your values.

Of course, there are more than six phrases we could all do better with. But you have to start somewhere. And when you do, you might find yourself thinking more carefully about whether your words reflect the kind of department — and leadership — you want to represent.

Tactical takeaway Audit the words you use in meetings and media. Every phrase tells your people what kind of leader you are — and what kind of culture you expect them to uphold.

What’s a phrase you wish your chief — or your command staff — would retire for good? Share below.

Police1 readers respond

Any phrase referring to their legacy.

Liability.

I hear the words,"Listen, listen...let me tell you something.” It denotes that what the Chief is saying is way more important than anything you have to say, and that you are not listening to them, and they will tell you how to do something.

When required to make a decision, “We might be criticised.”

I agree with everything except #3. Our profession is in crisis, that’s the truth. It should be a wakeup call to politicians and the general public that the profession is constantly under attack by everyone. The facts are simple, it’s a thankless, dangerous, toxic, soul-destroying job, with no support from the majority of leaders, politicians, the media and toxic anti-police communities. The other phrases that are said here epitomize the issue of recruiting crisis.

I’m going to have to push back on your suggestion and...

“Lets be honest” as if we weren’t supposed to be honest initially.

I’m GenX. I don’t care what words you use. Show me your actions. I wish the younger generations would care less about semantics.

I find it extremely frustrating to constantly hear the phrase, “This is how we’ve always done it.”

I hate hearing them tell me to listen. Like I am not hearing them, which is wrong. The other phrase is “People I have spoken to about ____.” Who are these people? Do they even exist? They use this term to define some sort of change that they want, not what is good for the department.

“It is what it is!” I think this phrase feels like when a officer has given up on trying to fix a problem.

Manpower.

My pet peeve is when a decision is made, and then pushed out by saying, “They are saying we need to do it this way.“ Who is “they?” It’s you, you are making the decisions.

Policies are just guidelines...until they aren’t.

“Trust the process” needs to go away NOW!

“Listening out.” Patrol captain says, “We know you are down three on your shift today, so we will have CID listen out for you,” which we all know means you’re just working three short and CID isn’t going to help with anything. How about saying, “Since you’re short-staffed today, I am assigning a detective to work the road and they will answer calls.” I don’t know how many times I have gone to calls by myself and called for an investigator and got no response just to find them hanging out and denying radio traffic came through.

About the author

Nate Grimm believes we should leave things better than we found them, whether it’s a campsite, an organization, or the world. He started his policing career in 2012 after serving in the Marine Corps and has worked as a state trooper in Colorado and a city police officer in Nebraska, serving in several assignments including patrol officer, recruiter, Drug Recognition Expert instructor, tactical flight officer, and Field Training Officer. Nate holds a BFA from Nebraska Wesleyan University and an MS in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. He currently sits on the MADD Nebraska state advisory board and is the owner of Cop Smart LLC.

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