Video: How the Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner Changes the Game for Public Safety Professionals

A 3D laser scanner that captures a full scene scan plus HDR imagery in 1 minute and 26 seconds? That tracks movement and objects within the scene in real-time so it understands how each scan fits in with the next? One that automatically removes the noise generated by people and vehicles moving through a scene, and registers scans in the field in real-time so that you can share 3D exhibits at the push of a button?

With the Leica RTC360, 3D laser scanning for public safety professionals has made impressive strides toward the future. From homicides to traffic collisions, never before has an investigator been able to capture scenes with such high levels of detail. In this video, Public Safety Group Manager Ryan Rezzelle shares his views on the power of the Leica RTC360 laser scanner.

To learn more, please contact us.