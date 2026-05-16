Cybergenetics Launches TrueAllele Investigative Database (TA-ID) to Help Law Enforcement Turn “Inconclusive” DNA Into Suspect Leads and Case Connections

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSBURGH — Cybergenetics, creator of the TrueAllele technology, announced the availability of TrueAllele Investigative Database (TA-ID), an automated investigative DNA database designed to help law enforcement generate suspect leads and case connections from DNA results often labeled “inconclusive,” “not searchable,” or otherwise uninterpretable.

In volume-crime investigations, agencies often collect DNA from many evidence items, but low-level, partial, and mixed results may be reported as inconclusive, not searchable, or too complex for standard workflows. Those results can leave investigators without a suspect lead, even when the DNA data still contains useful information.

TA-ID is built for high-frequency property and street crime investigations — often described as volume crime — including burglary, theft, robbery, vehicle break-ins, and related gun and evidence recoveries, where agencies collect large numbers of evidence items across many cases.

TA-ID applies automated probabilistic genotyping and continuous matching to help turn difficult DNA results into suspect leads and case connections.

TA-ID is designed to help agencies:

● recover investigative value from low-level, partial, and mixed DNA results

● recover searchable investigative information from DNA mixtures previously reported as inconclusive, not searchable, or uninterpretable

● identify evidence-to-evidence case connections and evidence-to-reference suspect leads

● generate concise lead briefs and case-connection summaries for investigators and prosecutors

In one volume-crime dataset of over 1,200 evidence items, the original workflow produced usable investigative DNA information from roughly 40% of the submitted data, leaving about 60% marked “unsearchable” or otherwise not useful for investigative comparison.

TA-ID produced:

● matches from 72% of mixtures marked “unsearchable”

● usable processing results on 98% of submitted evidence items

● 27 suspect hits per 100 items

● 123 case connections per 100 items

Together, these results increased usable DNA information yield from roughly 40% to over 80% from the same submitted data.

In practical terms, TA-ID helps agencies see whether DNA results that once produced no lead can now connect a person to evidence, connect evidence across cases, or reveal repeat activity across a volume-crime dataset.

For agencies with large volumes of inconclusive or not-searchable DNA results, TA-ID provides a way to re-examine existing data for investigative leads without waiting for a new crime-lab workflow.

TA-ID delivers short lead briefs and link summaries showing which people, items, or cases may be connected by a DNA result and where follow-up may be worth prioritizing. Prosecutors and DA investigators can also use those connections to develop case context earlier.

Agencies can start with their existing DNA results, including inconclusive and not-searchable mixtures, and contact Cybergenetics for a no-cost historical DNA review. See how many additional links are in the data, and what types of links they are.

About Cybergenetics

Cybergenetics develops TrueAllele technology for forensic DNA interpretation. To date, TrueAllele has assisted over 750 governmental, nonprofit, and private organizations, including police departments, prosecutors, defense attorneys, innocence groups, and forensic laboratories. Cybergenetics has supplied TrueAllele match results in over 1,400 case reports across 48 U.S. states, and almost 200 state, local, federal, foreign, and private DNA laboratories have sent electronic DNA data to Cybergenetics for TrueAllele interpretation.

About TrueAllele

TrueAllele is a fully automated probabilistic genotyping system used to interpret complex, low-level, partial, and mixed DNA evidence. The system can help develop useful match information from DNA data that may be labeled inconclusive, not searchable, or uninterpretable under standard workflows.

Commitment to Transparency

Subject to access policies, Cybergenetics provides legal teams with executable TrueAllele software for independent case data analysis. For scientific transparency, the company provides confidential access to computer source code.