BRINC Drones and Nova Software Company Partner to Deliver Advanced Aerial Mapping for Public Safety Agencies

PRESS RELEASE

SEATTLE — BRINC, the leader in public safety drone technology, and Nova Software Company, a provider of aerial mapping and data analysis capabilities for public safety, today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced aerial mapping and data analysis capabilities to first responders. This integration enables public safety agencies to transform drone imagery from BRINC platforms into actionable intelligence, giving incident commanders the situational awareness they need to coordinate emergency response operations.

Public safety agencies already deploying BRINC Responder can begin using the integration today. Using BRINC LiveOps, crews can set up a mapping mission, capture aerial footage, and upload data directly to Nova for processing, no new hardware required. The result is a professional-grade operational picture, combining mapping, data analysis, and real-time intelligence that enables faster coordination, clearer situational awareness, and better-informed decisions in the field. The integration is designed for operational continuity — agencies invest in the software workflow from day one, and that same workflow carries forward as the hardware evolves.

“Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and emergency response teams are operating in increasingly complex and dangerous environments,” says Blake Resnick, Founder & CEO of BRINC. “This partnership with Nova gives our customers an immediate upgrade in how they see and respond to critical incidents. And now, with Guardian, we’ve built the most capable thermal mapping solution public safety has ever had access to.”

The partnership reaches its full potential with Guardian, BRINC’s next-generation drone. Guardian carries two radiometric HD thermal cameras purpose-built for public safety applications. Combined with Nova’s processing software, Guardian enables real-time heatmap generation and advanced data analysis that pinpoints hotspots, tracks developing situations, and gives public safety teams the thermal intelligence needed to prevent escalation and coordinate safe operations.

“Partnering with BRINC puts Nova’s platform directly in the hands of agencies already in the field saving lives,” says Robert Atwood, CEO at Nova Software Company. “BRINC’s operational platform paired with Nova’s aerial intelligence software means incident commanders have better information, faster, and that translates directly to safer outcomes.”

Together, BRINC and Nova offer a complete end-to-end aerial mapping and intelligence solution for public safety with purpose-built hardware, an integrated operations platform, and powerful data analysis software designed for the realities of emergency response.

Agencies looking to learn more and schedule a demo can reach out to their local BRINC representative or get in touch here: https://brincdrones.com/contact/