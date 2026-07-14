BRINC Raises $125M to Put a 911 Response Drone on Every Police and Fire Station Roof

PRESS RELEASE

SEATTLE — BRINC, the leader in public safety drone technology, today announced a $125 million financing round led by Motorola Solutions, with participation from Index Ventures and Dylan Field, Figma’s CEO and founder. The investment brings BRINC’s total capital raised to well over a quarter billion dollars and will fuel the company’s mission to deploy 911 response drones at the 80,000 police and fire stations across the United States.

The capital will be used to expand BRINC’s domestic manufacturing capability, bring new products to market, and scale go-to-market operations. By the end of the year, BRINC will move into a new facility three times the size of its current factory, expanding its production capacity to meet surging demand from public safety agencies.

“Every second matters in an emergency,” says Blake Resnick, Founder & CEO of BRINC. “Our 911 response drones put eyes on scene before first responders arrive, giving everyone the situational awareness they need to act decisively and keep people safe. This investment enables our organization to build more products, expand our manufacturing capacity, and put a drone on the roof of every police and fire station in America.”

The round comes at a moment of significant commercial momentum. BRINC more than tripled revenue in 2025 and quintupled monthly production capacity. This year, the company has signed nearly four times as many 911 response drone contracts as it did over the same period in 2025, with agencies including the Los Angeles Fire Department, St. Louis Police Department, and hundreds of others across the country.

BRINC builds drones for every mission. Lemur 2 is the most capable indoor drone. Responder leads the market in time on scene. Guardian is the 911 response drone built to replace helicopters. And because BRINC has exclusive integrations with Motorola Solutions, and interoperability with other public safety technology providers, every product in the fleet is just a button-press away.

Agencies looking to learn more can reach out to their local BRINC representative or get in touch at brincdrones.com/contact.

About BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain. Over 900 public safety agencies and 20%+ of the SWAT teams in the US use its products to de-escalate dangerous situations and safeguard human life. The company is backed by top investors, including Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Motorola Solutions, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk, and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones.com.