Trimble’s Forensics solution enables efficient data collection for crash and crime scene investigators

All-in-one solution for law enforcement professionals provides speed, accuracy

SUNNYVALE, Calif.,— Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the Trimble® Forensics SX10 Solution, a hardware and software data collection and processing system for collision and crime scene reconstruction. The solution includes the Trimble SX10 scanning total station, with the Trimble T10 tablet and Trimble Capture field software to enable highly efficient data collection for crime and collision scene investigation and reconstruction.

The Trimble SX10 enables law enforcement agencies to capture evidence faster with fewer station setups so they can clear collisions or crime scenes quickly and restore public safety sooner. Users collect data at the scene and view point clouds immediately in the field, confirming complete coverage. With scans registered in the field using the latest version of Capture field software and viewed on the Trimble T10 tablet, office time and expensive overtime costs are minimized or eliminated.

“The Forensics SX10 Solution is a game changer for speed and accuracy,” said Chad McFadden, business area manager for Trimble Forensics. “Previously, an investigator needed to carry a total station, camera and scanner to do the work of one SX10. Now, they can benefit from a single, compact system—designed with input from law enforcement—with workflows specifically created for collision and crime reconstruction.”

Combined with Trimble certified service, training and support, the Forensics SX10 Solution enables highly accurate, highly efficient crime scene and collision data capture that is the basis of solid case preparation.

Availability

The Trimble Forensics SX10 Solution is expected to be available from Trimble’s global distribution network in April 2018. To learn more, visit: http://forensics.trimble.com.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, law enforcement agencies, private sector firms, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble’s innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble’s solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: https://geospatial.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.