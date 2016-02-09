Tactical Research by Belleville Introducing the New Series of Ultra-Cushioned Tactical Boots

Following the developing maximalist footwear trend born out of the ultramarathon running community, Tactical Research by Belleville introduces a new and unique product to the tactical marketplace – the MAXX Series – featuring the revolutionary Fatt Maxx™ ultra-cushioning technology.

The opposite of minimalism, which mimics the barefoot sensation, maximalist footwear is designed with a larger sweet spot that aids in performance through the use of copious amounts of underfoot cushioning; dynamic midsole foams; and a modern profile and shape. Belleville Boot Company has utilized its 112-year history as a boot maker and innovator to develop this new tactical boot targeted specifically for law enforcement and security professionals who are on their feet all day and bear heavy loads.

The primary feature that defines the MAXX Series starts with the Fatt Maxx™ midsole technology. It’s through the utilization of a higher volume, softer density midsole that leads to better shock attenuation; as much as 25% - 55% more shock absorbent than other leading athletic tactical boots. The unique midsole design also frames the foot by allowing the foot to rest deeply into the midsole to provide greater support and overall increased stability.

A second, but equally important feature of the MAXX Series is the rocker midsole geometry which encourages a smooth gait from heel-strike to toe-off; providing a faster transition to the forefoot which ultimately increases uniformity of stride and reduces fatigue in the feet, legs and core.

In addition, the technically engineered Fatt Maxx™ performance midsole was designed with a stack height (which refers to the amount of material between the foot and the ground) of 29mm in the heel & 23mm at the forefoot with a 6mm heel to toe drop; thus taking attributes from minimal and maximalist footwear and combining them in a new and innovative way.

While the core attribute of the MAXX Series is the Fatt Maxx™ midsole technology, there are several other key features that aid in the overall superiority of the product including: an exclusive Vibram® TC-4 rubber outsole for superior grip; a polyurethane coated waterproof YKK zipper, Destination P chain-link mesh with high tensile strength & extreme breathability; and a cushioned Ortholite® anti-microbial, moisture controlled insole used in many high performance athletic footwear brands.

The MAXX Series is currently offered in 3 styles: 8 black side-zip, 6 black side-zip and 8 black waterproof side-zip.