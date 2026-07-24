Garmont Tactical Introduces the Contact Collection: Purpose-Built Duty Boots for Law Enforcement Professionals

PRESS RELEASE

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Garmont Tactical announces the release of the Contact Collection, a new lineup of law enforcement duty boots engineered for agility, dependable support, and all-condition reliability. Led by the flagship Contact 6 Zip WP, the collection is available now at authorized retailers and online at www.garmonttactical.com.

Built for the demands of modern law enforcement, the Contact collection delivers exceptional fit and comfort, versatile performance across a range of operational environments, and the agility and traction needed to move with confidence in any situation.

The collection spans four configurations across two heights and two waterproofing options, giving officers the flexibility to choose the right boot for their operational environment. Each model features a breathable polyester upper with seamless TPU reinforcements, a Garmont EVA footbed with antistatic thread, and the Vibram® TACTOOR outsole with Traction Lug technology for confident grip across every type of terrain.

The Contact 6 Zip WP leads the collection, pairing a 6" profile with Garmont’s G-DRY membrane for windproof protection and up to 10,000 mm of waterproof performance. A Double Closure system combines traditional lacing with an inner-side zipper secured by a Velcro strap for quick, effortless entry without sacrificing fit. The boot is certified to UNI EN ISO 20347:2024 and compliant with ASTM F2913-24, meeting O6, A, E, FO, SR, WR, and WPA standards for slip resistance and antistatic properties on oily and wet surfaces.

Additional models include the Contact 6 Zip in a non-waterproof 6" configuration, and two 4-inch lace-up options, the Contact 4 WP and the Contact 4. All four models meet UNI EN ISO 20347:2024 certification and ASTM F2913-24 compliance standards.

“Garmont has always believed that the best tactical footwear starts with the people wearing it,” said Nicola Maronese, Chief Operating Officer at Garmont International North America. “Our mission is straightforward — deliver the best-fitting, most durable boots on the market, backed by Italian craftsmanship and purpose-built for professionals who depend on their gear every single day. The Contact Collection is the latest expression of that commitment to law enforcement officers, built with the same standards that have made us a trusted name in US military retail. That trust doesn’t happen by accident — it’s earned boot by boot, customer by customer.”

The Contact Collection expands Garmont Tactical’s dedicated law enforcement footwear lineup, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to developing purpose-built boots for police professionals.