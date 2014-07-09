Tiona, PA - The Mayhem Patrolman Police Glove protects the hands of those who serve. Leather palms with rubber grip padding give law enforcement a tight grip on situations while on patrol. Articulated PVC knuckle protection combined with 4-way stretch fabric on the back of hand provide superior comfort and defense. The index finger and thumb have touch screen capabilities, and the thumb also features a built in drip cloth. All of our gloves come standard with a built in pouch for hot hands to combat chilly nights. The winter version includes a Thinsulate layer in addition to the hot hand pouch. The Mayhem Patrolman Glove is perfect for the police officer wanting protection from potential danger, day or night.

About Mayhem/Intersport Group, Inc

Intersport Group, Inc is operated by a team of individuals with more than 27 years experience developing safety apparel for motorcycle riders. We have taken that experience and applied it our new line of police apparel. We are responsive, flexible and attentive to your specific department needs. Please be sure to inquire about custom development options as well our officer and department discounted pricing.