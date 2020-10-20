5.11 debuts ‘Call to Service’ podcast

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, has debuted a weekly podcast, “Call to Service” – Presented by 5.11. The mission of the podcast is to provide an inside look into the lives of public safety personnel and provide dialogue between professionals. Guests vary from an array of backgrounds including tactical operators, law enforcement, fire, emergency services, and active and veteran military personnel.

5.11 as a company was built on servicing the professional community through producing end-user-tested apparel and gear that meets the needs of life’s most demanding missions. Over the years, 5.11 has introduced several other initiatives to bridge the professional and civilian communities including programs like Quiet Warrior, Everyday Hero, and in-store ABR (Always Be Ready) Academies where 5.11 provides cost-free clinics for store patrons instructed by professionals in an effort to educate guests on areas of expertise such as trauma/first aid, fitness, and concealed carry.

“In trying to figure out a way to truly honor our first responders and frontline workers, we came to the conclusion as a team that telling their stories was the first step to doing that,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “Our hope for “Call to Service” is that in learning about the professional community and what they endure on a daily basis.”

“'Call to Service’ has the opportunity to act as a platform to dive into current day trends from a larger collective of individuals,” said 5.11’s Director of Professional Marketing, Chris Skahill. “This process of sharing information between a strong mix of guests from a variety of assignments and backgrounds across regions will give visibility to different practices and comparisons allowing for opportunities for growth.”

“Call to Service” will be hosted by 5.11’s Director of Southwest Sales, Will Ayres. Ayres has been with 5.11 for 9 years. Working across the globe for 5.11 during his tenure, Ayres has spoken with countless public safety workers and understands the hardships these individuals face on a daily basis as well as the importance that dependable gear, like 5.11’s, carries for these men and women.

The first “Call to Service” podcast featured an interview with former US Navy SEAL and Tident Concepts, LLC President, Jeff Gonzalez, followed by ShivWorks founder and former law enforcement and SWAT officer, Craig Douglas. In the coming weeks, “Call to Service” will feature interviews with Mike Pannone, former operational member of U.S. Marine Reconnaissance, Army Special Forces (Green Beret) and 1st SFOD-D (Delta); Larry Zanoff, Israeli army combat veteran; a SWAT department from Southern California; Rick Hogg, 29-year US Army Special Operation Combat Veteran and owner of War HOGG Tactical; Ryan Starling, active San Bernardino County Firefighter and SWAT Engineer Paramedic.

“Call to Service” episodes will be available each Thursday, and can be found on a variety of platforms, including iTunes, Google, Spotify, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts, Deezer, Castbox, Amazon and iHeart.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.