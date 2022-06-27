5.11 Tactical and prime video come together to celebrate the release of the new series the terminal list

Irvine, CA - 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear, has teamed up with Prime Video to commemorate the release of the upcoming Amazon Original series The Terminal List with a donation to the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in combination with a limited edition 5.11 | The Terminal List Hoodie, a content series featuring The Terminal List creator, Jack Carr, and a special sweepstakes prize package available for customers and viewers.

Based on the best-selling novel by Carr, The Terminal List premieres on Prime Video July 1 and stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece. The series follows Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission and returns home with conflicting memories of the event to discover dark forces are working against him. All eight episodes will premiere at once.

Funds for 5.11’s donation to the The National Navy SEAL Museum will be generated from 100% of the net proceeds from sales of the limited-edition 5.11 | The Terminal List hoodies that will be available through special storefronts on www.511tactical.com and www.amazon.com, as well as the 93 5.11 retail locations nationwide. The digital storefronts will also offer a curated collection of additional gear and items that can be seen in use throughout The Terminal List series.

“5.11 is very excited to be working together with Prime Video again, this time on the launch of the Chris Pratt military drama, The Terminal List,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “As a brand that focuses on serving those who serve, we are honored to support The National Navy SEAL Museum through our cross-promotional marketing efforts with AVP.”

Pratt, as James Reece, wearing the 5.11 Apex Pants

“5.11 Tactical and The National Navy UTD-SEAL Museum are the perfect layers of authenticity we wanted for the The Terminal List,” said Jennifer Verdick, Head of Partnerships & Consumer Events at Prime Video. “Our writers worked so closely with Jack and the team to ensure we painted an accurate picture of the James Reece character, and we really feel the show achieved that.”

The National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors. Located in Fort Pierce, Florida, the Museum was built to honor SEALs who served with fortitude and its main objective is to promote public education about the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits while honoring the fallen at the SEAL Memorial and caring for those warriors’ families through the Trident House Charities Program.

“We are grateful to 5.11 Tactical and Prime Video for their contributions, enabling us to continue to serve Special Operations Forces and their families,” said Grant Mann, Executive Director of the National Navy SEAL Museum. “These collaborations help us preserve the legacy of Navy SEALs and their forerunners by educating the public about their service and great sacrifice.”

5.11 has also produced an exclusive video interview with The Terminal List author, Jack Carr. The full interview dives into unrealeased insight from the story’s creator and behind the scenes intel from the production of the show. The video can be found on 5.11’s YouTube page.

5.11’s The Terminal List enter-to-win sweepstakes will offer fans a chance to win a robust 5.11 prize package valued at $2,500 and comprised of some of the latest and greatest 5.11 gear seen throughout the series as well as the entire Jack Carr signed book series. Entries will be accepted from Monday, June 13 to July 11. To enter, or for more information, customers and viewers can visit www.511tactical.com. No purchase is necessary, multiple entries are possible, must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series and sports, including Thursday Night Football, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like Coming 2 America, The Boys, One Night in Miami…, Sound of Metal, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Sylvie’s Love, Upload, and My Spy, plus Emmy award-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Golden Globe award-winners Borat Subsequent MovieFilm and Small Axe. Prime members also get access to licensed content.

Watch movies, series and sports, including Thursday Night Football, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like Coming 2 America, The Boys, One Night in Miami…, Sound of Metal, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Sylvie’s Love, Upload, and My Spy, plus Emmy award-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Golden Globe award-winners Borat Subsequent MovieFilm and Small Axe. Prime members also get access to licensed content. Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels .

: Prime members can add channels like CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members. Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream .

: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime