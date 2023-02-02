5.11 Tactical to celebrate 20th anniversary

Brand officially hits 20 years of serving customers on January 29, 2023

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, will celebrate two decades of serving customers when it reaches its official 20-year anniversary on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

“This month, we’re celebrating two decades utilizing consumer feedback to produce innovative Purpose-Built Gear™,” said the CEO of 5.11 Tactical Francisco J. Morales. “Since 2003, it has been a privilege empowering customers to Always Be Ready. Whether they depend on our gear in the line of duty or for everyday use, we’d like to say thank you for counting on us as we pass this milestone and look forward to the future.”

Founded in California in 2003, 5.11 Tactical got its start from a pair of rock-climbing pants that were named after the 5.11 difficulty rating for rock climbing. Eventually, consumers sought to utilize the durability and technical features of those pants for other aspects of life. As a result, the brand expanded its product offering and grew in popularity, especially with public safety professionals such as first responders, fire and emergency services, law enforcement and military personnel

“Serving those who serve will always be at the forefront of what we do,” said Morales. “Whether it’s through brand partnerships, special events like our annual 5.11 Days celebration, or simply developing dependable gear, we will always strive to support public safety professionals and military personnel and show our gratitude for their service.”

Today, the company works directly with end users to design Purpose-Built Gear™ for enhancing the safety, comfort and performance of those who serve, outdoor adventurers, training enthusiasts and customers who wish to live the brand’s mantra of Always Be Ready.

5.11 Tactical products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at more than 100 company-owned retail stores across the U.S. To learn more about the brand and special anniversary celebrations taking place throughout the year visit www.511tactical.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

5.11, Inc. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

