5.11 Tactical® to celebrate the grand opening of its 100th company-owned retail location

IRVINE, Calif. – 5.11 Tactical®, the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, will celebrate the grand opening of its 100th company-owned retail store in Oxnard, California on Saturday, September 17. The store marks a major milestone in the brand’s retail expansion and growth since it introduced its first company-owned retail location in 2014.

“Strategic and aggressive retail expansion has been one of our top priorities in recent years and getting to 100 locations has been a major milestone for us,” said 5.11’s CEO Francisco J. Morales. “A larger retail presence allows us to offer the full 5.11 experience to existing customers while creating opportunities to introduce new customers to our outstanding products. We’re thrilled to reach 100 stores and excited to continue our growth into the future.”

Well-known for its technical apparel, footwear and gear that’s popular with public safety professionals and military personnel, 5.11’s full product offering provides items designed to keep outdoor adventurers, fitness fanatics and tactical enthusiasts equipped and ready for anything. The brand’s purpose-built product lines vary from workout equipment and apparel to everyday clothing options and much more.

“5.11’s approach to serving our consumers is to provide our consumers with optionality. From our robust e-commerce business, to the way our brand comes to life in our retail locations, as well as our many wholesale partners,” said 5.11’s Senior Vice President of Omni-Channel, Mark Parker. “Our focus has always been to serve our first responders, while welcoming new consumers to our brand, and 100 retail stores shows our commitment to achieve this across the U.S.”

Currently, 5.11 owns retail locations in 31 states with larger metropolitan areas serving as a hub for several convenient locations that offers customer easy access and additional shopping opportunities nearby. 5.11 Oxnard joins the ranks as 5.11’s 20th store in California.

“Whether it’s for everyday use, outdoor adventures, on-duty use by public safety professionals, or fitness training, we offer gear that is made to help users perform their best in all aspects of life, said 5.11’s CMO, Debra Radcliff. “At our retail locations, customers are able to find the right items for their needs and interact with our knowledgeable staff to find exactly what they are looking for.”

5.11’s retail locations provide an ideal opportunity for tactical professionals and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with the 5.11 brand and its knowledgeable staff. The stores feature a complete product offering tailored specifically to each region, including head-to-toe apparel and gear for men and women.

With its roots in servicing the law enforcement, first responder and military communities, 5.11 prides itself on hiring former servicemen and women and veterans from the local area, whenever possible.

To find a store location near you, please visit https://www.511tactical.com/store-locator.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

