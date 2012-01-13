Bates Footwear To Launch Innovative, High-Performance Zero Mass Collection in Spring 2012

Rockford, MI – When you think of innovative, high-performance footwear, not many companies probably come to mind. However, there is one brand that should easily rise to the top. Bates® Footwear (Bates), a leading supplier of uniform footwear, has once again proven that its reputation for being proactive in product development and responsive to those who rely on state-of-the-art comfort technology is entirely deserved.

New for spring 2012, Bates will be launching its revolutionary Zero Mass Collection. Specifically created in reaction to dealer feedback and end user needs, the collection will consist of an 8” Black Side Zip Boot (Model #E05161); a 6” Black Side Zip Boot (Model #E05162); an 8” Desert Tan Boot (Model #E05118); and an 8” Sage Green Boot (Model #E05128). All four boots will feature genuine leather or Wolverine Warrior Leather® uppers, highly breathable nylon, and a low profile design that delivers lasting comfort and enhanced natural movement.

Inside and out, each aspect of the Zero Mass tactical/training footwear line has been meticulously designed to maximize comfort and minimize weight. “There is nothing in these boots that we didn’t rethink,” says Roger Huard, Vice President of Product Development at Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. “Even the lacing system was revamped in an effort to maximize weight relief.”

Crucial to reducing the boots’ weight was the reduction of outsole rubber and the introduction of a compression-molded EVA. Also impressive is the lightweight performance-oriented polyurethane insert, which delivers cushioning and shock absorption with no deterioration of each, no matter how long, or how hard, the boots are worn.

The lightweight training boots were also designed with a new “low-rider last”, which delivers the tactile interaction with the terrain Bates users were seeking. Increasing breathability was also a key focus. As such, nylon was incorporated in the critical areas of each boot, allowing for enhanced airflow and, therefore, enhanced comfort. The breathable, Aegis™ Antimicrobial-treated insoles also boast anti-odor, moisture-wicking properties, helping to keep feet dry.

While all four boots have durable leather uppers, the Desert Sand and Sage Green boots are made of Wolverine Warrior Leather. “Wolverine Warrior Leather is one of our most exciting innovations,” says Brent Babbs, National Sales Manager at Bates Footwear. “It’s breathable, easy to clean, and quick drying—three hugely important features to those in uniform.” Adds Huard, “Since the protector is incorporated into our actual tanning process, the boots are protected from virtually all sorts of dirt, chemicals, oil, and water-based stains.”

Fully tested and having yielded impressive results, one can see why the Zero Mass Collection will be one of the most sought-after tactical/training boots around. Says Huard, “We were challenged to create a hard-wearing, tactical boot that could withstand rigorous use and still deliver maximum comfort, and that’s exactly what the development teams at Bates and Wolverine Worldwide delivered.”

“We know these boots are better, because that’s how we designed them,” says Babbs. “Not only are they one of the lightest boots available, they’re among the most advanced. Given who they’re made for, they couldn’t be anything less.”

The men’s only Zero Mass Collection will be available in retail locations in spring 2012. To view the Zero Mass Collection video, visit www.batesfootwear.com.

About Bates Footwear

Founded in 1885 as a dress shoe manufacturer, today Bates® Footwear is dedicated to the development and manufacturing of uniform footwear for all branches of the military and civilian police forces. In 2003, the company joined the billion-dollar footwear giant, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

About Wolverine Worldwide, Inc.

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport and uniform footwear. The company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Bates®, Chaco®, Cushe®, Hush Puppies® HYTEST®, Merrell®, Sebago® and Wolverine®. The company is also the exclusive footwear licensee of popular brands including Cat® Footwear, Harley-Davidson® Footwear, and Patagonia® Footwear. The company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in 190 countries or territories.