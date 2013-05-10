Congressman Dave Camp Visits Bates

Rockford, Mich. - On Friday May 3, Congressman Dave Camp visited to thank our factory team in Big Rapids, MI for all their hard work and dedication in making boots and shoes for our warfighters and first responders. He was briefed on the manufacturing of the Army’s Temperate Weather Mountain Combat Boot which will begin early Summer 2013. Also on the agenda was the other footwear programs from Wolverine Worldwide’s portfolio of brands that are planned for production in Big Rapids.

The Congressman was presented a personalized pair of the Temperate Weather Mountain Combat Boots with his name embossed on the tongue.