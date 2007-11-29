GT Distributors Launches New Holiday Catalog

AUSTIN, Texas— One of the nation’s leading suppliers of public safety equipment, GT Distributors Inc. is proud to announce the distribution of its all-new 2007 GT Distributors Holiday Catalog. The special holiday edition showcases hundreds of state-of-the-art, public safety products — featuring name brand such as 5.11 Tactical, Glock, Safariland, Timberland, Streamlight and many more –— as well as offers seasonal pricing to satisfy the budget and wish lists of law enforcement and public safety personnel across the country.



“This special edition catalog holds a few extra surprises that we think our customers will really enjoy,” says Lynne Byrd, marketing coordinator for GT Distributors. “Not only will you find exclusive pricing on items only found in this catalog, but the layout and design is all-new. It is easier to read and more eye-catching, so we know our customers will appreciate the difference.”



In addition to the seasonal specials, GT Distributors is guaranteeing delivery by Christmas Day on all orders placed by December 19, 2007. To receive the new 2007 GT Distributor Holiday Catalog, call 800.775.5996 or visit http://www.gtdist.com/GTCatReq.aspx



GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of public safety equipment and specialists in law enforcement products. Operating state-of-the-art distribution facilities in Georgia and Texas, GT Distributors delivers and markets high-quality law enforcement, military, fire and public safety equipment and apparel for some of the world’s most respected manufacturers as well as its own proprietary brands.

For more information about GT Distributors and its extensive line of law enforcement and tactical products, call 800.775.5996 or visit www.gtdist.com.

Founded in 1972, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment, featuring brand names such as Smith & Wesson, Glock, Winchester, TASER International, Under Armour, Leopold, Sig Sauer, Safariland and hundreds more. GT has showrooms and distribution facilities located in Austin, Texas, and Rossville, Ga., that offers the largest full-line public safety showroom in the Southeast. For more information call 800.775.5996 or visit www.gtdist.com.

