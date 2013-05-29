Read What Fellow Officers are Saying About SWAT LIFE: Brothers for Adversity

First, Thanks for what you do! I ordered shirts for my team here in New Mexico and the professionalism while talking to the folks that do work, incredible!!! Not once did I doubt the abilities of the SWAT Life team and will be back for more of their products! You guys are a mold of the word PROFESSIONAL!! Brothers 4 Life

- Eric Hilton, V/R, Special Reaction Team, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On July8, 2012, my Sgt. was in a horrible accident. I was searching online for shirts to have made for the benefit. I came across Swat Life; Brothers for Adversity and saw what the page represented. I reached out for help because I was looking for items for the raffle. Swat Life contacted me right away. They were so professional and so caring. I felt like I was talking to family. They sent me down alot of shirts and items to use in the raffle. The whole Swat team bought tickets just to win Swat Life. I have two female shirts, the white shirt with Swat Life and the black tank top with rhinestones. I love their shirts and so does the Swat Team. Swat Life has become family. They are amazing group of guys with an amazing vision. I had a party and got to meet them while they were down for a convention show. I immediately felt like they were guys I work with. They blended right in. These guys are amazing and what they do for people are amazing. Please buy their shirts and invest in their vision. What they do for police departments and officer’s is a noble thing and these guys could not be anymore humble. I am so thankful I came across this cause because without them the benefit would not have been such a huge success. Thank you guys...We just love your vision and we love your shirts. I am so excited to see you guys grow and prosper. Proud to call you family.

- Officer Jennifer Diaz; Riviera Beach, FL