SWAT Life and Special Operations Warrior Foundation Charitable Campaign

SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity introduces newest charitable effort: “Fire Powder”

Central Fl. - SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity® recognizes and supports all facets of those who pursue Service and Sacrifice as a life model. SWAT Life has begun a charitable campaign working in cooperation with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Through the sale of our “Fire Powder”, a premium blackened spice, 100% of the profits will be donated to the Foundation.

What is the Special Operations Warrior Foundation? A top-rated nonprofit organization that provides support to the families of fallen and wounded special operations personnel. SOWF promotes support through two primary programs: College educations to the children of fallen Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel, and Immediate financial assistance to the families of severely wounded special operations troops.

For more information about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation visit them at: www.specialops.org



Statements:



“During the past year we have participated in numerous charitable causes and created the Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship that provides training and equipment for Tactical Teams in need. Here we are again putting warriors money where their heart is. It is an honor to give back to Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Our Special Operators helping our Brother Special Operators and their military families. It’s what we do. It’s a small, but important, way to give back.” Cleyton Bray, CEO

“Fire Powder” Availability

“Fire Powder” will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday May, 29th 2013 at www.swatlifebrothers.com