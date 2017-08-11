TRU-SPEC® & 5ive Star Gear® to exhibit at inaugural NRA Carry Guard Expo

Manufacturer to display items from favorite apparel & accessory lines

MARIETTA, Ga. — TRU-SPEC®, a leading supplier of uniforms and personal equipment to military, law enforcement, public safety and shooting sports markets, and their sister brand 5ive Star Gear®, will be exhibiting in booth #908 at the inaugural NRA Carry Guard Expo, scheduled for August 25-27 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

TRU-SPEC® will be displaying the 24-7 Series® Concealed Holster Shirt, a staple in any concealed carry wardrobe, as well as the 24-7 Series® Pant collection featuring the new 24-7 Xpedition™ Pant. TRU-SPEC® products will also be featured in the Concealed Carry Fashion Show on Friday evening, August 25 and highlighted at product demos in the NRA Store throughout the weekend.

5ive Star Gear®, a growing source for urban survival and outdoor tactical gear, will have on hand popular products such as morale patches, shemaghs, backpacks and boonie hats. A selection of TRU-SPEC® and 5ive Star Gear® products will be available for purchase at the booth as well as in the NRA Store on the show floor.

The NRA Carry Guard Expo is an educational and interactive experience dedicated to individuals interested in increasing their knowledge and skills of personal protection, concealed carry and home defense tactics. For more information regarding the expo, visit www.nracarryguardexpo.com.

About TRU-SPEC

TRU-SPEC is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement, public safety, and shooting sport markets. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value, TRU-SPEC has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily, both on-duty and off-duty. Built with cutting edge design for unmatched comfort, rugged reliability, and all day, every day performance TRU-SPEC is the preferred brand for any situation. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.

About 5ive Star Gear

5ive Star Gear is one of the leading suppliers of outdoor gear and personal equipment to military/tactical personnel, outdoor enthusiast, and survivalist. With the thousands that depend on our products daily, the name 5ive Star Gear has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and service. Visit www.5ivestargear.com or facebook.com/5iveStarGear to find a dealer near you.