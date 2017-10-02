Vertx launches 5 Days of Thanks Campaign 2017

Philanthropic campaign aims to support military and public safety organizations during the holiday season

CINCINNATI — Vertx, a leader in low-profile apparel and gear for the Prepared Professional, announces the return of its 5 Days of Thanks campaign. The campaign aims to say “thanks” to customers while paying it forward to organizations that support veterans, law enforcement or other groups that protect our life and liberty.

The 5 Days of Thanks Campaign gives customers the opportunity to submit the name of their favorite charity or organization to receive one of four $500 contributions or one $1000 contribution. By signing up at http://www.vertx.com/thanks customers will be able to submit their entries as well as enter for a chance to win a $200 Vertx gift card valid through December 31, 2017. A complete list of terms and conditions for the 5 Days of Thanks campaign can be found on the Vertx website.

The 2017 Vertx 5 Days of Thanks campaign begins Sunday, Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 15, 2017.

“Last year we saw incredible enthusiasm for the campaign, and it truly goes to show how supportive this industry is,” said Justin Roberts, Brand Manager of Vertx. “The 5 Days of Thanks campaign is our way of giving back and saying thanks to our military, first responders and organizations that support them. Without them, we wouldn’t enjoy the safety and freedoms that we do every day.” Organizational winners will be chosen starting November 20th, 2017 through Black Friday, November 24th, 2017. Winners will be announced via the Vertx email newsletter, Vertx’s Facebook page, and Instagram throughout the week of November 20th.

About Vertx

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern day Prepared Professional. Vertx designs world-class apparel, bags and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company. For more information, visit www.vertx.com.