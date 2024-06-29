How to buy uniforms (eBook)

First impressions aren’t always accurate, but they are lasting. The first impression a citizen has of a law enforcement officer comes largely from the uniform the officer is wearing. An officer might be at the top of their game, but an ill-fitting or shabby uniform creates a bad impression that the officer must overcome to build confidence.

The prescribed uniform is equally important to the officer, but for different reasons. An officer’s uniform needs to be reasonably comfortable, appropriate for the tasks the officer must perform, and pleasing to the eye.

This Police1 guide on how to buy uniforms discusses key issues to consider when choosing and procuring law enforcement uniforms that meet all of your agency’s needs.

Included in this guide:



Key considerations before purchasing uniforms, ensuring you understand your department’s specific needs and the capabilities of different options.

Top implementation strategies, helping you integrate the new uniforms effectively into your operations.

Download your free copy of the comprehensive “How to Buy Uniforms” guide from Police1 by filling out the form today.