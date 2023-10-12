Burlington introduces the next generation of uniform fabric: Raeflex by Raeford

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Burlington will introduce Raeflex™ by Raeford, a next-generation performance fabric for public safety professionals, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, which will be held Oct. 14-17, 2023, in San Diego, California. Raeflex by Raeford is an innovative fabric that combines increased levels of stretch in a durable, high-end merino wool fabric for increased comfort and performance.

“Raeflex fabric will be a game-changer for public safety professionals,” said Guy Lucas, Vice President First Responders Division. “Backed by the quality of Burlington Raeford, the development of this performance fabric focused not only on achieving new levels of comfort and stretch but also upholding the professional look and appearance that comes with wearing a uniform.”

The Evolution Beyond Traditional Public Safety Fabric

Traditional police uniform fabrics have often relied on two methods of stretch performance in their construction: mechanical stretch and Spandex stretch. Burlington has innovated beyond traditional performance with the development of its Raeflex fabric. At the heart of this fabric’s transformation lies the patent-pending polyester/worsted wool stretch yarn technology known as PSR (Performance Stretch & Recovery). This proprietary yarn technology, exclusively developed by Burlington Raeford, presents an ingenious fusion of fabric engineering and innovation. Raeflex uniform fabric boasts exceptional stretch of up to 25%, enabling unrestricted movement, and unmatched recovery that ensures the fabric retains its original form wash after wash.

Building upon its legacy of excellence, Burlington Raeford incorporates cutting-edge advancements to create a fabric that fuses the finest worsted-spun merino wool with remarkable stretch and recovery capabilities, breathability, durability, and comfort for the wearer.

The new Raeflex fabric is manufactured by Burlington Raeford and is a testament to Burlington’s commitment to excellence and its longstanding leadership in wool textile manufacturing. Public safety officers have the best of both worlds with Raeflex by Raeford: presence through performance.

Burlington Raeford: A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

With a rich history spanning over 70 years, Burlington Raeford has consistently pushed the boundaries of wool textile manufacturing with a dedication to quality, performance, and excellence. As the largest producer of wool fabrics for the U.S. Military and a manufacturer with operations in the Americas, Burlington Raeford’s influence on the industry is undeniable. Raeflex fabrics expand Burlington Raeford’s current uniform products and will be primarily produced at the company’s Casimires Plant, which is located in Yecapixtla, Morelos, Mexico.

For more information, visit www.burlingtonfabrics.com/raeflex or visit booth #3247 at the IACP conference.

Location:

IACP Conference 2023

San Diego Convention Center

111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Booth:

Visit Burlington at Booth #3247 to experience Raeflex performance.

About Burlington Fabrics:

Celebrating 100 years of textile leadership, Burlington is a global diversified provider of textile solutions across performance & specialty apparel fabrics, active wear, advanced uniform fabrics, and technical fabrics. Burlington operates as part of Elevate Textiles, Inc. with worldwide operations in the United States, Mexico, and China. Elevate Textiles’ business units include: American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Carlisle, Gütermann, and Safety Components. To learn more visit www.burlingtonfabrics.com; www.elevatetextiles.com or follow us at @burlington1923 and on LinkedIn.

