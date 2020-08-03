Flying Cross and Vertx continue to support LE professionals with launch of new campaign

Law enforcement appreciation initiative gifts over $45,000 to law enforcement professionals.

CINCINNATI — Flying Cross and Vertx, leading public safety apparel and gear brands, are proud to continue their heritage of support for law enforcement professionals with the launch of a new Law Enforcement Appreciation Campaign – an initiative designed to express gratitude for law enforcement professionals across the nation. Built on the foundation of serving those who serve, both Flying Cross and Vertx are excited to support public safety professionals, a body of tireless individuals who sacrifice daily for their communities.

“The law enforcement profession is mentally and physically draining, and often goes thankless,” said Anthony Talbert, Brand Manager for Flying Cross, Public Safety. “Which is why Flying Cross and Vertx are thrilled to partner together to offer a small token of appreciation, taking our gratitude directly to officers in the field.”

Flying Cross and Vertx, subsidiary brands under parent company Fechheimer Brothers, will express their unwavering support for the law enforcement community by recognizing the efforts made by individual officers, one officer at a time. Totaling over $45,000, Flying Cross and Vertx teams are equipped with $100 gift card vouchers, redeemable on flyingcross.com and vertx.com. Individuals on each team will present these gift cards to over 450 patrol officers across nation, thanking them for their continued efforts.

“Now more than ever, public safety professionals are working hard to serve our communities and we are honored to play our part to make sure they have what they need during these challenging times,” Talbert said. “As an organization, we are committed to serving the public safety community and ensuring they are supported. This will always be a priority.”

The Law Enforcement Appreciation initiative will begin August 1, 2020 and continue throughout the end of the calendar year. Beginning August 3, tune into the @flyingcrossofficial Instagram story to join in showing gratitude for the officers across the nation who are presented with this token of appreciation.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for the U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide.