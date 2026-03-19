Three fits. One mission: A better uniform for female officers

As far back as history has been recorded, women have always had to prove themselves. In today’s times, a woman working in a male-dominated industry typically faces numerous challenges – from having to demonstrate she can be just as emotionally and mentally resilient to navigating the workplace during pregnancy and after childbirth. When that industry requires a woman to put her life on the line every day, as law enforcement does, the pressure to confidently perform is immense.

Given that working in law enforcement is such a high-stakes profession, the last thing women need to be worrying about is an ill-fitting uniform. Sadly, many departments don’t consider a woman’s needs when it comes to her clothing and instead offer her men’s shirts and pants in the size that appears to fit her best. Yet every woman’s body is shaped differently and is not comparable to a man’s body in any way – no matter your build.

Female officers who are forced to make do with a man’s uniform often experience problems that extend beyond comfort alone. Pants that might fit in the thighs are often too large in the waist, which in turn leads to a poorly fitting duty belt. This puts unnecessary pressure on a woman’s hips and can lead to lasting back problems and lower body aches and pains.

Pants that are baggy or too long can cause even more significant consequences – tripping and the chance of pants ripping or even falling during a foot pursuit all affect a female officer’s safety and ability to do her job. The same can occur when a uniform shirt is too tight across the bust, limiting movement, affecting confidence and reducing a woman’s ability to be ready at a moment’s notice.

Uniforms for women, by women

In 2007, Denise Czack saw firsthand just how problematic it can be when women in law enforcement wear men’s uniforms. Her then sister-in-law, a local officer who donned a man’s uniform, was chasing a suspect, hopped a fence and ripped the seat of her pants due to them fitting too loosely. It wasn’t the first time she’d experienced a uniform malfunction and she was beyond frustrated.

Hearing the story one evening over drinks, Denise became outraged and decided to create uniforms that actually fit the female body. She founded Her BlueWear and began selling several styles of pants tailored specifically for women in law enforcement.

It was important to Denise that she avoid a common marketing pitfall so many manufacturers of women’s products succumb to – “shrink it and pink it.” Instead of simply making a man’s law enforcement uniform smaller or using more feminine colors, she started from the ground up, designing pants and shirts that consider a woman’s shape.

Her BlueWear gained traction, and Denise was looking to scale the business, which led to GALLS’ acquisition of the company in 2025. Denise’s mission to support female officers resonated strongly with GALLS, a leading public safety uniform supplier.

After the acquisition, GALLS stayed true to the designs of Her BlueWear pants patterns and has added women’s shirt options for a complete uniform.

Multiple fits designed for all body types

Each of the three styles of Her BlueWear pants is crafted so women can move freely, allows their duty belt to fit comfortably and, most importantly, imparts confidence while on the job.

The Defined fit is for women with a pear shape, offering a slimmer waist and more room in the hip and thigh area. Women with an hourglass shape, where their hips and bust are generally the same size, will find the Balanced fit pant best complements their body. Her BlueWear’s Streamlined fit, often called an athletic fit by other manufacturers, is designed for women with a less defined waist. All three fits are shipped with a raw hem so officers can tailor them to the exact length they need.

Her BlueWear pants feature several functional elements that enhance the wearing experience beyond simply fitting a woman’s body correctly. An optional hidden cargo pocket can accompany the five pockets built into each style and added stretch in the waistband enables officers to bend and twist without discomfort. Women from agencies around the country specifically praise the comfort of the gusset on the inside of the inner seam – a necessary element to ensure proper fit.

Expanding on the pants options available to female officers, Her BlueWear also offers two types of shirts that emphasize a balance between comfort and function. The Uniform Shirt can be long- or short-sleeved and is crafted with flex underarm mesh vents, a concealed front zipper closure and a front loop for a body-worn camera. Officers who wear a vest can select the more tapered Under Vest Shirt to better fit under their gear.

The team at GALLS understands how critical it is for female law enforcement officers to wear uniforms that are made for their bodies, not only from a comfort standpoint but from a practical one, too.

“When a uniform doesn’t fit right, that means their body armor doesn’t fit right,” said Mike Fadden, CEO at GALLS. “With body armor, an eighth of an inch can mean the difference between life and death. This isn’t just about look and fit – it’s a health and safety issue.”

Supporting women beyond the uniform

A properly fitting uniform that’s designed for a woman’s body is nonnegotiable in today’s law enforcement industry. By wearing clothing that fits, female officers are equipped to perform at their highest level through confidence, mobility and knowing they bring a professional presence to any situation.

Providing female officers with uniforms at your agency extends beyond simply ensuring officers are comfortable – it’s a sign you support and recognize the growing number of women who are choosing a career in law enforcement. Women who have the option of selecting Her BlueWear feel seen and valued, knowing that each day they report for duty, their needs matter to their command staff. In such a challenging profession as law enforcement, making sure women are wearing clothing that fits is an investment in their performance.

“When you think about the difficulty of the job and the life-and-death decisions that have to be made in a second in high-pressure environments, the last thing they need to be worried about is their uniform,” said Fadden.

Visit GALLS for more information.