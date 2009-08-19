Lenco Armored Vehicles and Tony Scotti’s Vehicle Dynamics Institute Announce BearCat Driver Training Course

Pittsfield MA, - Lenco Armored Vehicles, the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of armored SWAT tactical vehicles, and Tony Scotti’s Vehicle Dynamics Institute, a leading provider of advanced driver training for over thirty five years, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance highlighted by an exclusive driver training course for the Lenco BearCat.

Designed and developed by Tony Scotti’s Vehicle Dynamics Institute (VDI), the BearCat Mission Oriented Driving Skills (MODS) training course is intended to provide tactical officers and team leaders with a better understanding of the operational capabilities of the Lenco BearCat across a wide range of situations and environments. Currently the Lenco BearCat is in use by over 300 law enforcement agencies across the US, including 24 State Police Agencies and in 85 of the top 100 cities nationwide.

With the growing number of barricaded subject and domestic violence call-outs, BearCats across the US have played a vital role as their usage continues to grow. However, the unique driving characteristics and nearly 8-ton curb weight pointed to the need for a BearCat-specific driver training course. The exercises in the BearCat MODS course are specifically designed to ensure that tactical officers develop the skills needed to operate the vehicle under a wide range of circumstances, including:

• Accident avoidance techniques

• High energy braking skills

• Evasive maneuvering in confined spaces

• Maneuvering in reverse

• Transitioning from paved surfaces to unpaved surfaces and/or rough terrain

“We’re excited about the MODS course developed for the BearCat by VDI, the industry leader in defensive driving”, said Len Light, President of Lenco Armored Vehicles. “It was specially designed for the BearCat to provide our customers with the defensive driving skill set they need to optimize the performance of our vehicles. This course will ensure BearCat operators the abilities they need to safely drive the vehicle on public roadways and in off road tactical situations.”

“The BearCat is a serious vehicle, purpose-built for a serious mission. Just like the vehicle itself, the BearCat MODS course was designed from the ground up to provide tactical units with every possible advantage when they go into harm’s way,” said Joseph Autera, President of Tony Scotti’s Vehicle Dynamics Institute. “The goal of this course is to ensure that operators and team leaders have the knowledge, skill, and confidence in their equipment needed to overcome the challenges they are likely to face out in the real world.”

About Lenco Armored Vehicles

Lenco Industries, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures armored security vehicles for Law Enforcement, Military, Government and Private Security Forces working to safeguard our nation’s homeland security as well as downrangin Iraq and Afghanistan. Lenco’s client base includes the nation’s most prestigious Law Enforcement Agencies, including LAPD, LA Sheriff, Boston Pand NYPD. Lenco has also designed & built Special Forces armored vehiclesthe US Department of Defense. Lenco is a supplier to the US State DeparDepartment of Energy, ATF, US Marshals and other high profile Government Agencies. Lenco’s product line includes the BEAR armored SWAT truck, and several variants of the BearCat, including the G4 M-ATV, MedEvac and VIP armored vehicles. For more information, visit www.ArmoredTrucks.com

About Tony Scotti’s Vehicle Dynamics Institute

Tony Scotti’s Vehicle Dynamics Institute (VDI), is widely recognized as the leader in the field of advanced driver training for law enforcement agencies, military special operations units and other government entities. VDI is the only training provider sanctioned to design, develop, and conduct training courses utilizing a proprietary training process developed by Tony Scotti, a pioneer in the driver training field. This methodology has evolved over the course of more than thirty eight years into what is widely recognized as the most effective approach to specialized driver training available today. For more information, visit the VDI website at www.vehicledynamics.net

