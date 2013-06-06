Lenco Introduces Bearcat EOD “BombCat” Armored Response Vehicle

Affordable Protection and Enhanced Functionality for Bomb Disposal Teams

Lenco Industries, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of armored police vehicles, introduces the BearCat® EOD “BombCat” armored response vehicle for EOD and IEDD first responders. Designed with input from veteran explosive ordinance disposal experts with decades of field experience and knowledge, the BombCat offers superior functionality in addition to the proven life-saving protection of Lenco’s armored vehicles.

In addition to technicians, the BombCat accommodates a large tactical robot like the Andros F6A, which can be readily accessed using a fold-down ramp at the curb side door or deployed from a hydraulically controlled platform located at the front of the vehicle for effective, close-range delivery to the threat. The BombCat’s spool storage reel manages the robot’s fiber-optic cable while technicians monitor progress via computer monitors from the safety of the vehicle’s interior. Secure radio signals can also be utilized to transmit robot audio and video feeds.



The Lenco BombCat offers superior protection and functionality for operators

The BombCat also comes equipped with an optional roof-mounted, 24X zoom camera with high-intensity scene lighting that can be raised up to 10 feet for enhanced visibility. A thermal image camera, CBRNE equipment, and advanced communications sensors are also available to meet operator needs.

All Lenco armored trucks are built with Mil-Spec steel armor plate certified to defeat multi-hit attacks from 7.62 AP / .50 Cal BMG, while ceilings and floors provide enhanced blast and fragmentation protection. Ballistic glass windows offer the multi-hit defeat, and also provide superior clarity. Additionally, BombCat models are built on heavy-duty commercial truck platforms, which allow up keep and repairs to be performed at OEM dealers and truck centers greatly reducing maintenance costs versus other specialized vehicles.

About Lenco Industries, Inc.

