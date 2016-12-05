Fla. departments receive grant funding to improve pedestrian, cycling safety

By Janelle Irwin

Tampa Bay Business Journal

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are taking a new step toward improving bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The Tampa Bay area consistently ranks among the most dangerous places in the country for people walking or riding a bike. So the Florida Department of Transportation and the University of South Florida’s Center for Urban Transportation Research partnered to offer grants to law enforcement agencies in both counties to increase what’s known as “high visibility enforcement.”

Agencies receiving grants include the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, Temple Terrace Police Department, USF Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and Largo Police Department.

