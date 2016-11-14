NJ police receive grant for new body armor

By Frank Mustac

CentralJersey.com

PENNINGTON, N.J. — The borough will be adding grant money to its municipal budget to help pay for protecting its police officers.

According to Pennington Borough Councilman Charles “Chico” Marciante, approximately $900 from the state will be granted to Pennington to help pay for body armor for the Pennington Borough Police Department.The money comes from the state Body Armor Fund grant program, which offers funds to local law enforcement to offset the costs of purchasing body armor vests for officers.

The program is supported by the Body Armor Replacement Fund, a non-lapsing revolving fund financed through a $1 fee assessed on convictions for motor vehicle and traffic offenses and on forfeitures of bail, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice, which administers the program.

