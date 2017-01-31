NY department receives body armor, helmet grant

By Donna Thompson

GateHouse New York

FRANKFORT, N.Y. — The Frankfort Village Police Department was one of four local police departments to receive grant funding under the 2016-17 Police Protective Equipment Program.

Police Chief Ronald Petrie informed the Village Board in a report submitted that the village applied for the grant with the assistance of Herkimer County.

The village was awarded $2,760, which Petrie plans to use to purchase protective vests and helmets for the village patrol officers.

Read more: Frankfort police receive grant for vests, helmets