NY department receives body armor, helmet grant
The department will use the grant funding to purchase protective vests and helmets
By Donna Thompson
GateHouse New York
FRANKFORT, N.Y. — The Frankfort Village Police Department was one of four local police departments to receive grant funding under the 2016-17 Police Protective Equipment Program.
Police Chief Ronald Petrie informed the Village Board in a report submitted that the village applied for the grant with the assistance of Herkimer County.
The village was awarded $2,760, which Petrie plans to use to purchase protective vests and helmets for the village patrol officers.
Read more: Frankfort police receive grant for vests, helmets