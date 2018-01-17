Angel Armor™ presents innovative products at SHOT Show® 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) today announced its presence at the annual NSSF SHOT Show®, the world’s largest trade event focused on shooting, hunting, law enforcement and the armed forces. Angel Armor will join 1,600 exhibitors attracting over 64,000 attendees at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV to showcase their innovative ballistic armor solutions.

“We look forward to meeting with our customers, partners, the media and others to share the most innovative armor solutions for law enforcement,” said Chris Foth, General Manager for Angel Armor. “We will be sharing our expanded product lines for on-body and vehicle protection. For example, our RISE™ armor system with our Truth SNAP™ plates provide comfortable rifle protection all day — officers don’t need to go to the trunk of their vehicle for armor again.”

Angel Armor will be exhibiting at SHOT Show, January 23 - 26, 2018 at the following locations:

SHOT Show Booth 6106, Level 1 Law Enforcement

SHOT Show New Product Center

Angel Armor will also exhibit at Industry Day at the Range, Booth NS-24, on January 22, 2018. Industry Day at the Range will give media and buyers a hands-on experience with Angel Armor’s new 2018 product lineup. Angel Armor will join 170 manufacturers exhibiting at the premier shooting event in the industry.

Angel Armor encourages media, buyers and industry influencers to stop by the Angel Armor booth spaces or schedule a personal meeting with Angel Armor to receive an exclusive product showing and a 2018 Media Kit. Contact Chris Foth to schedule your time today.

About Angel Armor

Dedicated to defending life from threat, Angel Armor is a premier provider of advanced ballistic armor solutions. With innovative and proprietary products, manufactured in the U.S., Angel Armor has developed a suite of globally recognized, tested and approved ballistic armor technologies. Angel Armor’s product lines range from vehicles to personal armor and feature a variety of threat levels. With these solutions, Angel Armor elevates Protection at a Higher Level™ with uncompromising and unparalleled protection worthy of those they serve. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.