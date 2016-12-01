Armor Express announces two executive appointments to support federal LE market expansion initiatives

Armor Express announced today two strategic hires as the Company continues to expand its presence in the Federal Law Enforcement market. The latest executive appointments of David Jones as Director of Federal Sales and Jake Hayes as Federal Sales Manager follow our previously announced $94 million Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity contract award with the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr. Jones and Mr. Hayes bring extensive industry experience and expertise to their new management roles at Armor Express. As Director of Federal Sales, David Jones will lead the Company’s Federal Sales initiatives, which include sales strategy, client management and overall market expansion programs. He has led a distinguished 20-year career. Supporting as Federal Sales Manager, Jake Hayes will be responsible for developing and servicing all Federal agency contracts, with the objective of growing Armor Express’ reach in the market.

About Armor Express

Central Lake Armor Express, DBA Armor Express, is located in beautiful northwest lower Michigan. Workers from this remote north country hold a wealth of experience and product knowledge in the body armor industry. As many of our skilled workers posses more than 30 years experience, Armor Express is able to provide top-quality body armor that is second to none.