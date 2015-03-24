CMC Government Supply Releases Latest Version of Their Buyers Guide

DALLAS, TX March 24, 2015 – CMC Government Supply has just released their latest Buyers Guide. This is a valuable tool for buyers to use and includes some of the best-selling items from CMC’s extensive offering. These products were selected from their online catalog of over 200,000 products. Buyers can get a FREE download version of the full color 32 page Buyers Guide by CLICKING HERE or copy and paste the following link in your web browser:

http://www.cmc-gov.com/bg.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=buyersguide

Each CMC Buyers Guide features detailed product information and specifications, as well as full color photographs. The guide also includes information on the financing programs available, including firearms trade-in options. The Buyers Guide gives customers a broad overall view of the products that CMC offers, in a helpful ready reference tool. If a customer doesn’t find what they are looking for, CMC offers professional customer service to handle questions and offer product recommendations.

Featuring 20 categories of products, the guide spotlights the best and helps buyers to learn more about them. Additionally, CMC Government Supply carries a number of products that are not offered by other suppliers, or require special certifications or training. These include:

• Body Armor

• CERT Equipment

• Firearms (including automatic machine guns for law enforcement)

• ID Badges and Holders

• Less Lethal

• Night Vision

Other categories include:

• Apparel

• Bags and Cases

• Duty Gear

• First Aid Supplies

• Gloves and PPE

• Knives and Tools

• Lighting

• Optics and Scopes

• Range Gear

• Surveillance Gear

• Thermal and IR

• Traffic Safety

• Weapon Lights



“CMC Government Supply offers an extensive range of products geared towards law enforcement, homeland security, military, and related entities. Yet, we also have products for private businesses and individuals,” says Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “Our new Buyers Guide gives buyers a valuable resource tool that highlights our best selling products, selected for their quality and performance, from outstanding manufacturers.”

The Buyers Guide is also available in hard copy format for the cost of postage. CLICK HERE to get the free download or order the print version or copy and paste the following link in your web browser:

http://www.cmc-gov.com/bg.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=buyersguide

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit www.cmcgov.com.