NC agency gets 125 AXON Flex cameras with ARRA grant
Greensboro Police Chief Ken Miller says the cameras “work as an unbiased witness”
By Ryan Sullivan
My Fox 8
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has reportedly purchased body cameras for its officers.
According to the Greensboro News & Record, Chief Ken Miller says officers will soon begin wearing the cameras while they conduct patrols.
Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen tells the News & Record the department purchased 125 AXON Flex cameras from TASER International Inc.
The cameras, which arrived Tuesday, cost about $148,000, she said. A grant from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funded the purchase, the paper reports.
Chief Miller says the cameras “work as an unbiased witness,” the News & Record reports. Aside from helping to identify training needs, the cameras will be useful in internal investigations or when patrol cars are involved in accidents.
Copyright 2013 Local TV LLC