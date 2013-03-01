REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
NC agency gets 125 AXON Flex cameras with ARRA grant

Greensboro Police Chief Ken Miller says the cameras “work as an unbiased witness”

By Ryan Sullivan
My Fox 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has reportedly purchased body cameras for its officers.

According to the Greensboro News & Record, Chief Ken Miller says officers will soon begin wearing the cameras while they conduct patrols.

Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen tells the News & Record the department purchased 125 AXON Flex cameras from TASER International Inc.

The cameras, which arrived Tuesday, cost about $148,000, she said. A grant from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funded the purchase, the paper reports.

Chief Miller says the cameras “work as an unbiased witness,” the News & Record reports. Aside from helping to identify training needs, the cameras will be useful in internal investigations or when patrol cars are involved in accidents.

