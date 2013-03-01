NC agency gets 125 AXON Flex cameras with ARRA grant

By Ryan Sullivan

My Fox 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has reportedly purchased body cameras for its officers.

According to the Greensboro News & Record, Chief Ken Miller says officers will soon begin wearing the cameras while they conduct patrols.

Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen tells the News & Record the department purchased 125 AXON Flex cameras from TASER International Inc.

The cameras, which arrived Tuesday, cost about $148,000, she said. A grant from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funded the purchase, the paper reports.

Chief Miller says the cameras “work as an unbiased witness,” the News & Record reports. Aside from helping to identify training needs, the cameras will be useful in internal investigations or when patrol cars are involved in accidents.

