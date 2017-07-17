Pa. State Police receive federal body cam grant

By Kristopher Lancaster

WJAC TV

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that the Pennsylvania State Police has been awarded a $52,000 federal grant that will help fund a new program for body-worn cameras.

The grant allows for the purchase of 30 cameras.

Although body-worn cameras aren’t new to Pennsylvania, as police in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, along with smaller municipal departments have begun to use them, the program will be new to state police.

