Axon announces new fixed ALPR camera solutions and next-gen AI advancements

PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — At its annual user conference today, Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) announced a major expansion of its real-time network and public safety ecosystem, introducing new technologies, AI tools, and partnerships designed to help agencies respond faster, solve more crime, and build stronger community connections. As crime rates strain local resources and disconnected systems slow response, Axon’s latest announcements close critical gaps—bringing live intelligence, smarter infrastructure, and collaborative tools to the moments that matter most:

Axon Outpost and Axon Lightpost—two new fixed, intelligent ALPR cameras—join Axon Fleet 3 to form a complete suite of fixed and mobile vehicle recognition solutions. Together, they go beyond traditional plate reads by capturing detailed vehicle attributes and extending real-time intelligence.

Axon’s partner ecosystem expands, connecting third-party cameras through a new Works With Axon certified partner program and creating the most interoperable, intelligent public safety network integrated through Axon Fusus.

Axon Assistant, an AI voice companion, launches via Axon Body 4, giving officers hands-free access to real-time translation, policy guidance, and general information, useful facts, and answers from the internet.

Axon announces plans to integrate with Ring, a leading smart security company; empowering Ring customers to share—on their terms—relevant video with law enforcement to help solve crimes faster and safeguard neighborhoods.

“Technology alone doesn’t build safer communities—people do,” said Rick Smith, Axon Founder & CEO. “Our job is to build the tools—and relationships—that help protect more lives in more places. With our latest product and partner announcements, we’re delivering on that promise like never before.”

Axon Evidence network transforms with Ring community collaboration

A new partnership between Axon and Ring, a leading smart security company, will help drive real-time community collaboration between residents and law enforcement. The integration gives Ring customers the choice to securely and privately share video footage with investigators in active cases—entirely on their own terms. Built with transparency and privacy at its core, the integration is designed to give individuals a meaningful role in protecting their neighborhoods without compromising privacy.

“This is a new model for public safety—where communities are not just bystanders but active, empowered participants,” said Smith. “Technology should be a tool that builds trust, not fear. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Ring in working to deliver a system that respects individual rights while giving investigators what they need to solve crimes faster.”

The integration will work through the Community Request tool within Axon Evidence. When a crime occurs, law enforcement defines a geofenced area and timeframe. That request is sent to Ring customers who can then choose whether to share relevant footage. If they decide to participate, the footage is encrypted and securely added to the case file. If they decline, their information remains private—law enforcement does not know who declined or opted out.

“At Ring, our mission is to make neighborhoods safer, and we’ve seen firsthand how our products and services can help connect lost loved ones or share critical information during natural disasters,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. “This integration with Axon will foster a vital connection between our neighbors and public safety agencies in their communities, giving them a way to work together to keep their neighborhoods safe.”

Expanded ecosystem integrations enable faster response and investigations

Ring’s collaboration with Axon headlines a broader push by Axon to expand the public safety ecosystem with seamless integrations that empower agencies and communities alike.

In addition to Ring, Axon also announced a new integration with Citizen, the widely used public safety consumer app. This partnership creates enhanced communication and situational awareness for cities using the Axon Fusus real-time crime center platform — giving agencies live context, especially in areas without traditional infrastructure. It also allows public safety teams to communicate directly with communities through the Citizen app during and after active incidents.

And in the retail space, Axon is integrating with Auror to combat organized theft and repeat offenders. Agencies can now receive investigative data and video evidence from retailers through the Retail Crime Hub powered by Auror in Axon Evidence, improving case building and accelerating justice while keeping store teams and shoppers safer.

Together, these integrations create a true network effect, with each additional device, app, or integration making the entire public safety system smarter, faster, and more effective.

Axon’s new fixed intelligent camera goes beyond ALPR

Also unveiled at Axon Week was a new vehicle intelligence solution aimed at one of the most persistent challenges in public safety: identifying and tracking vehicles involved in crime. With 60–75% of serious incidents involving a vehicle, agencies need more than just license plates—they need richer, contextual data to make sense of what they’re seeing.

At the heart of the solution is Axon Fusus, Axon’s real-time operations platform. New vehicle search capabilities will provide visibility and insight across every fixed, mobile, and community-sourced ALPR-enabled camera, providing real-time alerts, smarter search, and shared visibility across jurisdictions.

Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras with ALPR technology have read a total of 8.1 billion license plates, facilitating more than 20,000 felony arrests and 50,000 vehicle recoveries in the past year alone. To expand this impact, Axon has introduced two new first-party fixed camera solutions:

Axon Outpost is an Axon-built fixed ALPR device that combines live streaming, plate reading, and vehicle attribute recognition in a single unit. It’s built for flexible deployment and integrates directly with Axon Fusus to deliver the full picture in real time.

is an Axon-built fixed ALPR device that combines live streaming, plate reading, and vehicle attribute recognition in a single unit. It’s built for flexible deployment and integrates directly with Axon Fusus to deliver the full picture in real time. Axon Lightpost, developed in collaboration with Ubicquia

“Ubicquia is transforming existing streetlight infrastructure into powerful public safety tools. Our UbiHub platform is easy to install, simple to relocate, and built to scale—allowing cities to deploy their video surveillance and LPR capabilities quickly and expand as needed,” said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. “Our partnership with Axon accelerates our mission to make communities smarter, safer, and more connected, giving first responders, more visibility, better tools and law enforcement faster access to real-time insights.”

Both are fully integrated into Axon Fusus with smart search and alerts alongside live video. The intelligence network is easily expanded by Works With Axon, a new certified partner program that connects trusted third-party cameras—like Axis Communications, Bosch, InsightLPR, Verkada, and Leonardo ELSAG—into a unified, interoperable network. Axon has also joined forces with BusPatrol, the nation’s most widely deployed school bus stop-arm enforcement system, as it explores innovative ways of transforming everyday infrastructure into powerful public safety tools. The Works With Axon program gives agencies confidence that certified vendor cameras support self-service integration to Axon Fusus, appear on the map, and connect into real-time workflows alongside Axon devices.

“This is not just about launching new tools,” said Smith. “It’s about fundamentally rethinking how we build technology in public safety—putting responsible innovation at the core, designing for the moments that matter, and extending real-time awareness into places and incidents where it’s never existed before.”

The AI Era Plan advances into its next wave, say hello to Axon Assistant

To help agencies do more with limited resources, Axon is rolling out the next wave of AI-powered tools that improve efficiency while keeping officers focused on the field. These solutions are part of the AI Era Plan, Axon’s long-term commitment to delivering scalable, responsible AI tools at a fixed cost to agencies.

In late 2024, Axon launched the AI Era Plan with Unlimited Auto-Transcribe and Draft One—the fastest-selling product in Axon’s history. Draft One is an AI report writer cuts report writing time by 40% or more. With new enhancements, it now supports post-incident dictation, third-person narratives, and multi-language audio.

Today, Axon is also adding to the AI Era Plan: Unlimited Smart Detection to quickly identify and track human forms through video evidence; and Policy Chat for quick, clear answers to policy questions anytime, anywhere—like ChatGPT for an agency’s entire library of policies.

Axon is also launching a new voice-enabled AI companion, Axon Assistant, built directly into Axon Body 4; no need to purchase new hardware. Axon Assistant launches with three key skills:

Real-Time Translation immediately bridges language barriers through the body-worn camera; supporting over 50 languages, it helps officers communicate clearly during traffic stops, calls for service, and other community interactions.

immediately bridges language barriers through the body-worn camera; supporting over 50 languages, it helps officers communicate clearly during traffic stops, calls for service, and other community interactions. Voice-Enabled Policy Chat allows officers to ask questions and get clear, immediate answers to agency policy questions — complete with citations — over their Axon Body 4 camera, so they can make quick decisions with confidence.

allows officers to ask questions and get clear, immediate answers to agency policy questions — complete with citations — over their Axon Body 4 camera, so they can make quick decisions with confidence. General Q&A gives officers the ability to ask Axon Assistant everyday questions on facts that could be useful for them in the field, without taking their eyes off the scene.

More Axon Assistant skills—like license plate lookup, weather, and traffic information—will launch later in 2025, along with a continued stream of AI solutions that will be added to the AI Era Plan.

Building with Responsible Innovation at the core

Underpinning all of these advances is Axon’s commitment to Responsible Innovation—a product development framework grounded in transparency, control, privacy, and community partnership. From AI to drones to real-time video, Axon designs its technology to extend human decision-making, not replace it.

This approach means:

Community camera integrations are privacy-preserving by design.

AI tools include audit logs, clear boundaries, and required human review.

Real-time sensors focus on detecting threats—not tracking people—and actively facilitate responsible data usage through auditable retention policies, public agency transparency portals, and more.

“We build with intention,” said Jeff Kunins, Axon’s Chief Product & Technology Officer. “Responsible Innovation is not just about avoiding harm—it’s about designing systems that work every day to make the right things easier and the wrong things harder.”

Defining the blueprint for real-time public safety

Axon’s latest technologies announced this week are more than standalone products—they’re part of a unified vision for the future of real-time operations, where communities and agencies are connected in the moments that matter, and critical intelligence flows without friction. Whether it’s a stolen vehicle tracked across city lines, a drone dispatched autonomously from a 911 call, or a training module that builds real-world de-escalation skills in VR, Axon is investing in a safer future built on openness, transparency, and speed.

For specific product and regional availability, customers should contact their Axon representative.

For more information about these announcements, please visit the Axon newsroom at axon.com/newsroom.

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. The Axon ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through Axon’s partner network. Axon’s growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.