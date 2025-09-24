From the Field: Stories of how we win right

PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Every day, public safety professionals step into moments that test courage, patience and heart. From lifesaving rescues to simple acts of compassion, their work shows us what it means to protect and serve with humanity. From the Field is our way of capturing those stories — real moments from the frontlines, told through the voices of the men and women who live them.

Stories that deserve the spotlight

Some moments are intense: a missing child found safe, a family rescued during a flood, a barricaded suspect taken into custody without anyone harmed. Others are quieter but just as powerful: an officer who takes the time to de-escalate a crisis, a department opening its doors for community outreach or a program that brings mental health resources to those who need them most.

Big or small, these are stories of how agencies win right — by showing up, acting with care and putting community first.

We’ll share these stories as told by you, to share the realities and triumphs of the work you do:



Told in the voices of the first responders and community members who lived them

Supported by footage or photos when available, but always centered on the agency’s work

Technology may play a role — but the spotlight stays where it belongs: on the professionalism and bravery of the people in uniform.

Why it matters

Trust is built through transparency. And nothing is more transparent than showing the real work happening in communities every day.

These stories remind the public of the courage and compassion of first responders. They also give agencies the chance to highlight their good work — whether to their residents, city leaders or future recruits.

Join us in sharing good news

We’ll feature these stories regularly on the Axon website and across our social media platforms. They’re meant to be read, shared and celebrated.

If your agency has a moment to highlight — big or small — that reflects the courage and care of your team, we want to hear it. Because every one of these stories matters.

Together, they paint a bigger picture: agencies showing up with professionalism, empathy and dedication — every single day.

To explore the full collection of stories, visit axon.com/newsroom and scroll to the From the Field section.