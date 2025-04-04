Introducing the lightest and most advanced body camera yet: the PatrolEyes LITE

PRESS RELEASE

ADA, Mich. — PatrolEyes, a leader in innovative body worn camera solutions, is revolutionizing the industry with the launch of LITE, the lightest and most compact body camera available for law enforcement and security professionals. Weighing just 4.4 ounces, this cutting edge device is designed to offer seamless, high quality video recording without sacrificing essential features or storage capacity. With its lightweight, rugged design, the PatrolEyes LITE ensures professionals have the most reliable and efficient body worn camera at their disposal.

The PatrolEyes LITE is packed with powerful features that set it apart from the competition. It boasts stunning 2K high definition recording and a 140° wide-angle lens, capturing every crucial moment with unparalleled clarity. Utilizing advanced H.265 video compression technology, the LITE efficiently reduces file sizes, allowing users to store more footage while significantly speeding upload times. Whether in bright daylight or total darkness, its automatic infrared night vision provides crystal clear recording up to 49 feet away, ensuring officers never miss a detail.

Designed for real world scenarios, the PatrolEyes LITE includes one-touch recording, enabling immediate activation from standby mode or even when powered off, ensuring no critical moment goes undocumented. A high capacity battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous recording, allowing for full shift coverage without the need for frequent recharges. The addition of WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity enhances efficiency in the field by enabling remote operation and instant access to footage via a smartphone. Furthermore, the drop in charging station streamlines evidence management by simultaneously charging the device and transferring data effortlessly.

Durability and security are at the core of the PatrolEyes LITE’s design. With an IP65 waterproof rating, the camera is built to withstand harsh conditions, making it suitable for all weather. Security is also a top priority, with AES256 encryption, password protection, and HTTPS-secured network connectivity ensuring that all recorded evidence remains tamper-proof and confidential. Its 64GB internal storage, pre/post-event recording up to 120 seconds further solidify its position as an industry leading recording solution. The LITE can has an Enterprise DEMS solution, and a lower cost standalone solution which helps users quickly offload and manage data locally.

With the PatrolEyes LITE, law enforcement officers, retail security personnel, and frontline workers now have access to an ultra lightweight yet feature rich body camera that enhances accountability, transparency, and safety. PatrolEyes remains committed to delivering high quality, secure, and reliable body camera solutions tailored to the evolving needs of professionals in the field.