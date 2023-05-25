PatrolEyes Enterprise: Cloud vs. local body camera evidence management

ADA, Mich. - When it comes to managing evidence from body cameras, law enforcement agencies have to carefully consider factors such as security, cost, accessibility, scalability, reliability, and compliance. PatrolEyes Enterprise Digital Evidence Management Software offers two options for storing and managing this data: local storage and cloud storage.

The local storage option keeps all hardware and data within the department’s network, providing a secure and customizable solution. It includes advanced web server capabilities, redundant storage with RAID5, and a chain of custody log, offering control and flexibility.

Users can upload from anywhere within the office, manage users and permissions, and customize data retention periods. With a one-time fee and the ability to expand storage as needed, local storage is an economical choice for long-term data management.

In comparison, PatrolEyes Enterprise also provides a cloud storage option, which offers similar features while storing data securely in the cloud. It provides advanced web server capabilities, unlimited cloud storage, and a chain of custody log. The cloud option allows users to upload from anywhere, even outside the department’s network, adding convenience and flexibility.

With more advanced storage features and data replication to separate servers, data integrity and safety are ensured. However, this option involves monthly fees per camera, making it ideal for those who prioritize the scalability and accessibility provided by cloud-based solutions.

Ultimately, PatrolEyes understands the importance of flexibility and offers departments the choice between local and cloud storage based on their specific requirements and preferences. Local storage provides a one-time payment, customizable features, and full control over data within the department’s network. On the other hand, cloud storage offers unlimited capacity, scalability, and the ability to access data from anywhere.

PatrolEyes is dedicated to assisting departments in determining the optimal solution that addresses their storage location and data sharing needs, ensuring effective data storage and management.

