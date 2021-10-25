Digital Ally Awarded Notable Order for In-Car and Body-Worn Cameras

Columbus Police Department upgrades entire division to the complete ecosystem of evidence capturing devices via the subscription payment program

LENEXA, KS - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announced it has received a notable upgrade order from the Columbus Police Department (NE) for twenty (20) EVO-HD in-car systems and thirty (30) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web evidence management solution. This order has been purchased via the Company’s subscription payment program.

“For over 12 years the Columbus Police Department has been utilizing Digital Ally devices and now we are excited to upgrade to their newest and most advanced evidence capturing technology,” said Captain Doug Molczyk, Columbus Police Department, adding, “With the help of their subscription payment program, we are able to outfit our officers with both the EVO-HD in-car system and FirstVu HD body camera. We look forward to continuing to place our trust in Digital Ally.”

“We are proud to continue to provide the Columbus Police Department with the critical equipment their officers need every day,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Our technology has proven to be invaluable in increasing officer safety as well as providing unbiased, transparent video evidence during interactions.”

The EVO-HD is Digital Ally’s highly advanced, innovative in-car camera system for law enforcement. With built-in patented VuLink® auto-activation technology multiple cameras, including a body camera, can be simultaneously activated to record video evidence. All evidence is hosted on the highly secured GovCloud platform powered by Amazon Web Services.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., and acquisition of TicketSmarter, LLC, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional