Digital Ally, Inc. to Feature New Products and Legendary Heavyweight Champion Joe Frazier at 117th Annual International Chiefs of Police Conference in Orlando

In Addition to the New LaserAlly™ Handheld LIDAR Speed Enforcement System, Digital Ally Will Also Display a New Imaging Camera Aptly Named Thermal Ally

Digital Ally will unveil the new Thermal Ally Imaging Camera at booth #1035 of the 117th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Orlando, Oct. 23-27. Thermal Ally is a small, versatile, lightweight thermal camera that allows officers to see things they never would have seen before and prevent them from being exposed to danger, day or night, regardless of the weather.

Thermal Ally is the perfect tool to assist in routine patrols, fugitive searches, identifying disturbed surfaces, hidden compartments, locating evidence, accident investigations, search and rescue efforts, and much more. When used in total darkness, Thermal Ally increases an officer’s vision, safety and effectiveness, allowing them to work undetected. The system features a focus free lens for fast target acquisition, center point temperature display and multiple color palettes for accurate identification of targets and evidence.

On Monday, Oct. 25th from 11am to 1pm, legendary Hall of Fame heavyweight champion Smokin’ Joe Frazier will also be at Digital Ally’s IACP booth signing autographs and greeting visitors. An Olympic Gold Medal Winner, Joe Frazier achieved an impressive 32 Wins (27 KO’s) in his profession career. In perhaps his most famous fight, he dealt Muhammad Ali his first professional loss in the “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in 1971. 2010 marks the 35th Anniversary of their rematch, titled the “Thrilla in Manila.”

In addition to the new Thermal Ally Imaging Camera and LaserAlly LIDAR Speed Gun, Digital Ally will display their full line of law enforcement products at IACP Booth #1035, many with new features such as “Wireless N” capability, including the DVM Series of In-Car Video Systems, FirstVu Evidentiary Wearable/Mountable Video System, DV-500Ultra All-Weather Video System for motorcycles and more, and DVF-500 Digital Video Flashlight.

Stop by to test them out and learn more, or visit www.digitalallyinc.com or contact Digital Ally, Inc. at 800-440-4947.

